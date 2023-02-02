Nonbinary '& Juliet' Performer Withdraws from Gendered Tony Awards Consideration: 'The Only Right Thing'

Justin David Sullivan said they "struggled a lot" deciding whether to be considered in an actor or actress category for the upcoming 76th Tony Awards

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 01:29 PM
Justin David Sullivan poses at a media preview/photo call for the new upcoming broadway musical "& Juliet" at The iHeartRadio Theater on October 14, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Broadway performer Justin David Sullivan, a principal cast member in the new musical & Juliet, is withdrawing from Tony Awards consideration instead of competing in a gendered awards category.

Sullivan, who identifies as nonbinary and uses he, she and they pronouns, told Playbill on Wednesday they decided to step away from awards consideration altogether after they were presented with choosing to be considered in the actor or actress categories for potential nominations at the 76th Tony Awards in June. Sullivan portrays the nonbinary character May in & Juliet.

"I was told that I had to choose [the category in which] I felt comfortable, and in that process, I struggled a lot," the performer told the outlet in a statement.

"There's nothing more that I want to empower than nonbinary people, to show that it's possible to be nonbinary on Broadway, play a non-binary character on Broadway and be nominated, and possibly potentially awarded," Sullivan said. "I felt like I couldn't choose. I didn't feel right being in either category because it didn't resonate with me."

"I decided the only thing that felt right to me would be to abstain from nomination consideration," Sullivan added to the outlet. "So I will not be considered for a Tony nomination."

Justin David Sullivan performs at a media preview/photo call for the new upcoming broadway musical "& Juliet" at The iHeartRadio Theater on October 14, 2022 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/Getty

The Tony Awards, which are presented by The Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing, recognized Sullivan's decision to abstain from awards consideration and wrote that the organization is "currently in discussion about how to best adjust" its current acting categories in a statement obtained by multiple outlets Wednesday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Unfortunately, we are still in process on this and our rules do not allow us to make changes once a season has begun," the awards wrote in a statement, per The New York Times. "We are working thoughtfully to ensure that no member of our community feels excluded on the basis of gender identity in future seasons."

Sullivan is not the first nonbinary Broadway performer in recent years to abstain from awards consideration. Actor Asia Kate Dillon, who starred as Malcom in Macbeth last year, also asked not to be considered in either of the Tony's gendered acting categories, though that decision was not made public at the time, according to the Times.

Philippe Arroyo, Justin David Sullivan, Stark Sands, Betsy Wolfe, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Melanie La Barrie and Paulo Szot pose at a media preview/photo call for the new upcoming broadway musical "& Juliet" at The iHeartRadio Theater on October 14, 2022 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/Getty

"I hope that this is a wake-up call to not only the Tonys, but for every award show to celebrate everyone and to make sure they're being inclusive," Sullivan told Playbill Wednesday. "Things are shifting. There are so many gender-queer and gender-expansive artists in our community, and they bring so much to the table. So it hurts, and it was a really hard decision to make."

"I hope that this inspires a conversation to be had and an important one that needs to happen, to make sure that moving forward, there is more inclusivity in the nomination categories," the performer added.

The 76th Tony Awards will air Sunday, June 11.

Related Articles
Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England.
Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Chrishell Stause and G Flip at the ARIA Awards
G Flip Says Chrishell Stause Relationship Thrives on 'Very Good Emotional Maturity'
Alyssa Fox to assume the role of Elphaba in ‘Wicked’
Broadway's First Asian American Elphaba Lands Role After First Audition for 'Wicked' 15 Years Ago
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Academy Conducting Review of Oscars Campaign Rules After Surprise Andrea Riseborough Nomination
Merle Oberon Studio Portrait.
All About Merle Oberon, the First Asian Best Actress Oscar Nominee Who Hid Her Heritage from Hollywood
https://vimeo.com/733162051 Monica Bellucci in Maria Callas
Monica Bellucci Takes on Her First Stage Show as Opera Legend Maria Callas: 'Beauty Deserves Risks'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Says Oscar Nomination Is a 'Gift I Certainly Didn't See Coming': 'Changed My Life'
Composer John Williams speaks onstage during the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the highly anticipated conclusion of the Skywalker saga on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Composer John Williams Breaks Own Record as Most Oscar-Nominated Person Alive
Michelle Yeoh at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Yeoh Is the Second Asian Woman to Be Nominated for Best Actress: 'It's Possible'
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Andrea Riseborough Says She's 'Astounded' by Surprise Oscar Nomination: 'So Hard to Believe'
Todd Field attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards; Martin McDonagh attends the AFI Awards; Steven Spielberg attends "The Fabelmans" UK Premiere
Female Directors Shut Out of Oscars 2023 After Wins in Consecutive Years
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnxRhsDydgw/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D — Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with The L Word Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with 'The L Word' Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale
Hailee Kaleem Wright (Catherine of Aragon, center) with (l-r) Nasia Thomas (Anna of Cleves), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Anne Boleyn), Bella Coppola (Jane Seymour), Taylor Iman Jones (Catherine Parr), & Zoe Jensen (Katherine Howard); Hailee Kaleem Wright - Photo Credit Denita Turner
Once She Was Homeless — Now Hailee Kaleem Wright Is a Broadway Star: 'It's Taken a Lot of Strength'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen Have a Modern Family Reunion at Take Me Out Broadway Performance
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen Have a 'Modern Family' Reunion at 'Take Me Out' on Broadway
Anthony Rapp
Anthony Rapp Reflects on the 'Life-Changing' Deaths of His Mother and 'Rent' Creator Jonathan Larson
(L-R) Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks and Gayle King pose backstage at the play "The Piano Lesson" on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater January 18, 2023 in New York City.
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Visit 'Piano Lesson' Broadway Cast Backstage, Praise Danielle Brooks