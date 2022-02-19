Ahead of his Broadway debut in The Minutes, Noah Reid answers 20 questions in just over two minutes

Noah Reid Reveals What Schitt's Creek Character He'd Want to Play Other Than Patrick Brewer

Noah Reid may have won over Schitt's Creek fans with his portrayal of David's boyfriend Patrick, but if he ever returned to the Rosebud Motel, he'd be ready for a new challenge!

In an exclusive video shared with PEOPLE, the actor answered a round of 20 random questions ahead of his Broadway debut in the Tracy Letts play The Minutes and revealed the Schitt's Creek character (or two!) he'd like to play other than his own.

Though Reid — who starred as David's (Dan Levy) business partner and love interest, Patrick Brewer, in the series — said portraying "Moira would be a lot of fun," he added: "I would go with Roland because he's got a cool mullet."

Roland, the mayor of Schitt's Creek, was played by Chris Elliott while actress Catherine O'Hara won an Emmy for her iconic portrayal of Moira Rose.

Also in the clip, Reid, 34, shared that his go-to dance move is "the wallflower" and revealed his favorite Olympic sport.

He ended by describing his upcoming Broadway debut in a series of three-word sentences: "Very f---ing cool," "Hope it's good," and "Dream come true."

Letts' play The Minutes tells the story of a typical city council meeting in Big Cherry that takes a toxic turn as "hypocrisy, greed, ambition and devious doings" take center stage, according to the show's website.

Directed by Anna D. Shapiro, the play began Broadway performances at the Cort Theatre on Feb. 25, 2020, following its world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

However, previews for the early 2020 run of The Minutes were halted due to COVID-19, just days before its official opening night.

In October last year, it was announced that Reid would make his Broadway debut as Mr. Peel, replacing Armie Hammer, who exited The Minutes last year "to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family," he said in a statement at the time, according to Variety.

Most of the original Broadway cast will return this spring, including Tony-winning playwright and actor Letts and Waitress star Jessie Mueller.