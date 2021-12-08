Nicole Kidman says she would "feel so insecure" singing on Broadway

Why Nicole Kidman Won't Do a Broadway Musical: 'I Don't Think My Voice Is Strong Enough'

Nicole Kidman has taken many risks in her Hollywood career, but singing on Broadway probably won't be one of them.

The actress appeared on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live where host Andy Cohen asked Kidman, 54, if she would ever perform in a Broadway musical.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't think my voice is strong enough," Kidman said. "It's not strong enough. I mean, Broadway is like… and also I just would feel so insecure."

She continued, "I want to go and watch Broadway. I love going to see Broadway. I can't wait to see Hugh Jackman. The Music Man, here we come!"

"But yeah, no. I don't feel strong enough or secure enough to sing on Broadway," Kidman, who is married to country singer Keith Urban, added.

While Kidman wouldn't take her acting chops to the stage, she hasn't shied away from movie musicals. The Oscar-winning actress most recently sang in Netflix's The Prom and famously starred as Satine in Moulin Rouge, for which she received an Oscar nomination. Kidman did appear in the 1998 Broadway play The Blue Room.

Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now, the actress stars as another Hollywood legend, Lucille Ball, in the Aaron Sorkin film Being the Ricardos.

Being the Ricardos is set during a week of filming I Love Lucy, as Ball and husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are "threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos," per the film's official description. The couple was married in 1940 and later split in 1960.

RELATED VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Sings Cover of 'Dream a Little Dream of Me' for The Undoing Opening Titles

In November, Kidman spoke about portraying Ball during a Q&A of the film in Los Angeles.

Kidman said she spent a ton of time analyzing episodes of the classic series in order to perfect Ball's movements onscreen. "I studied them and learned them. It went into my body and my memory," she said.

"It was my obsession to get it absolutely accurate," she added. "It was [writer/director Aaron Sorkin's] obsession to have this human being portrayed — what's behind the creation of Lucy Ricardo and who is the woman behind this character?"