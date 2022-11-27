Nicole Kidman Bids $100K on Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' Hat for Charity: 'Not Australian Dollars'

"She's one of the most generous souls I know," Hugh Jackman said of pal Nicole Kidman after she bid $100,000 on his hat from The Music Man to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 27, 2022 02:43 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman attend the 7th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on January 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts )
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty for the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts

Nicole Kidman knows the importance of Aussies supporting Aussies.

The Academy Award winner, 55, brought the crowd at the Winter Garden Theatre to their feet when she paid $100,000 for pal Hugh Jackman's hat from his starring run in Broadway's revival of The Music Man during a charity auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS over the weekend.

"The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank you for your friendship and support!" Jackman, 54, wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the uproarious moment at Saturday's show.

In the clip, Jackman and costar Nicholas Ward can be seen in costume while running the auction onstage, as they ask the audience to beat the current bid of $19,000.

When Kidman replies and yells out "a hundred thousand," the crowd erupts into cheers, and Jackman's jaw drops as the actress walks down the theater aisle in a chic oversized men's black suit to give him a hug.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Nic! I just want to be clear, this is not Australian dollars," Jackman called out to Kidman, with whom he starred in Baz Luhrmann's 2008 romance Australia.

Kidman then returned to the stage, where she said into a microphone: "I love you, I love Broadway. I love what they do, Broadway Cares. But I also want to say the show was extraordinary."

OUTBACK, AUSTRALIA - UNDATED: This handout photo provided by Fox Studios on June 19, 2008, shows actors Hugh Jackman and <a href="https://people.com/tag/nicole-kidman/" data-inlink="true">Nicole Kidman</a> in a scene from the forthcoming movie "Australia" in the Australian Outback, Australia. "Australia" is scheduled for worldwide release in November and Tourism Australia have announced a global marketing campaign to accompany the movie, which they expect will encourage visitors to visit the country. (Photo by Fox Studios/Getty Images)

Jackman then gave her the hat, which she tried on before heading back to her seat. "I've known Nic for almost 30 years. I've worked with her. I can tell you, this is not a surprise. She's one of the most generous souls I know. You're a beautiful, beautiful person. I love you," the actor said.

Broadway Cares confirmed the amount of Kidman's donation, telling PEOPLE in a statement: "Broadway Cares is blessed with friends across Broadway. But we have no greater champion than Hugh Jackman. This extraordinary gift from his pal Nicole Kidman is by far the largest donation for any one auction item ever. There is much for which to be grateful this Thanksgiving weekend!"

RELATED VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Returns to The Music Man on Broadway Following COVID Recovery: 'Feels So Good'

The moment came during the final week of Broadway Cares' Red Bucket Fall Fundraising Campaign, which raises money to "provide meals and medication, health care and hope for those living with HIV/AIDS, struggling with COVID-19 or facing other life-threatening challenges this holiday season."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Paula Abdul attends the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Paula Abdul and Jimmy Fallon Lead the Macy's Parade, Plus Diddy, Weird Al and More
OUTBACK, AUSTRALIA - UNDATED: This handout photo provided by Fox Studios on June 19, 2008, shows actors Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman in a scene from the forthcoming movie "Australia" in the Australian Outback, Australia. "Australia" is scheduled for worldwide release in November and Tourism Australia have announced a global marketing campaign to accompany the movie, which they expect will encourage visitors to visit the country. (Photo by Fox Studios/Getty Images)
Baz Luhrmann to Turn His 2008 Nicole Kidman Movie 'Australia' into 6-Part Director's Cut on Hulu
hugh jackman
Watch Hugh Jackman Makes His Return to Broadway in 'The Music Man' Revival's First Performance
sutton foster music man
Sutton Foster on the Role That Was a 'Risk': 'I Honestly Didn't Know If I'd Be Able to Pull It Off'
Warren Carlyle, Hugh Jackman
Warren Carlyle on Choreographing Hugh Jackman in 'The Music Man' : 'He's Game for Anything'
Montblanc Meisterstuck Sfumato Launch
Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Looking Forward to Getting Back Onstage ASAP'
British actor Orlando Bloom and US singer/songwriter Katy Perry arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Original Series "Carnival Row" at the TCL Chinese theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline
Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"; Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice"
A Complete Timeline of the 'Funny Girl' Casting Saga
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Olivia Newton-John (R) and John Easterling attend the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling's Relationship: A Look Back
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the swimming competition during day four of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 19, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Everything to Know About Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir: 'I'm Writing This Not as the Prince'
Prince Harry finally gave in to his royal passion for polo. He enjoyed a game of polo in Santa Barbra with Nacho Figueras and others. He played for a team called Los Padres which is a fitting name for Harry and Nacho who are both fathers.
Prince Harry Plays Polo in California (with Meghan Markle Watching!) on Team Named for His Role as a Dad
Busy Phillips is bursting with colors as she leaves NBC Studios in New York City
Busy Philipps Says Hi in N.Y.C., Plus Maude Apatow & Ava Phillippe, Daniel Craig & Ruth Negga and More
Elton John and David Furnish attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Elton John and David Furnish's Relationship Timeline
Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein pose at the opening night of the new musical based on the 1992 film "Mr. Saturday Night" on Broadway
Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein Fan Over Billy Crystal in N.Y.C., Plus Steve Martin, Amal Clooney and More