Nicole Kidman Bids $100K on Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' Hat for Charity: 'Not Australian Dollars'

Nicole Kidman knows the importance of Aussies supporting Aussies.

The Academy Award winner, 55, brought the crowd at the Winter Garden Theatre to their feet when she paid $100,000 for pal Hugh Jackman's hat from his starring run in Broadway's revival of The Music Man during a charity auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS over the weekend.

"The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank you for your friendship and support!" Jackman, 54, wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the uproarious moment at Saturday's show.

In the clip, Jackman and costar Nicholas Ward can be seen in costume while running the auction onstage, as they ask the audience to beat the current bid of $19,000.

When Kidman replies and yells out "a hundred thousand," the crowd erupts into cheers, and Jackman's jaw drops as the actress walks down the theater aisle in a chic oversized men's black suit to give him a hug.

"Nic! I just want to be clear, this is not Australian dollars," Jackman called out to Kidman, with whom he starred in Baz Luhrmann's 2008 romance Australia.

Kidman then returned to the stage, where she said into a microphone: "I love you, I love Broadway. I love what they do, Broadway Cares. But I also want to say the show was extraordinary."

Jackman then gave her the hat, which she tried on before heading back to her seat. "I've known Nic for almost 30 years. I've worked with her. I can tell you, this is not a surprise. She's one of the most generous souls I know. You're a beautiful, beautiful person. I love you," the actor said.

Broadway Cares confirmed the amount of Kidman's donation, telling PEOPLE in a statement: "Broadway Cares is blessed with friends across Broadway. But we have no greater champion than Hugh Jackman. This extraordinary gift from his pal Nicole Kidman is by far the largest donation for any one auction item ever. There is much for which to be grateful this Thanksgiving weekend!"

The moment came during the final week of Broadway Cares' Red Bucket Fall Fundraising Campaign, which raises money to "provide meals and medication, health care and hope for those living with HIV/AIDS, struggling with COVID-19 or facing other life-threatening challenges this holiday season."