Nick Robinson Makes His Broadway Debut in To Kill a Mockingbird — in a Role He Played at 12!

Nick Robinson describes his Broadway debut in To Kill a Mockingbird as “mind-melting” — and for good reason!

The Jurassic World and Love, Simon heartthrob, 24, is currently playing Jem Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s record-breaking adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic American story.

Robinson knows the character well, having first played Scout’s protective brother when he was just 12 years old in his first stage performance of Christopher Sergel’s adaptation at Seattle’s Intiman Theatre, where the director of Sorkin’s play worked as artistic director.

Robinson calls his casting an ” incredible kismet.”

“When I heard that they were going to be recasting it and I figured out who was involved in the story, it was just one of those things where I have to audition for this. It’s just too out there.”

Robinson and his Mockingbird costars Ed Harris, Nina Grollman and Taylor Trensch recently took over for the production’s original lead cast, months after the play won actress Celia Kennan-Bolger a Tony Award for featured actress — play.

“It’s definitely making me believe in some kind of fate or something,” Robinson says of the wild occurrence.

“It is this very existential thing for me where just by being a part of this production, it just makes you think about everything in the last 12 years that has happened to me and what I’ve done, and that has led me to this point. The specialness of all that is not lost on me.”

To Kill a Mockingbird is now playing on Broadway.