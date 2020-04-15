Nick Cordero's Wife Updates on His Condition amid Coronavirus Health Crisis: 'We Need Him to Wake Up'

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty Images

Days after revealing that her husband’s condition had gotten “very bad,” Amanda Kloots is updating fans on Nick Cordero‘s health situation.

On Wednesday, Kloots opened up about her Broadway star husband’s post-surgery stability. Cordero, 41 — who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — had been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, dialysis and an ECMO machine, which helps support the heart and lungs.

“Update on Nick: His blood pressure is better!” wrote Kloots on her Instagram Story. “Dialysis is working. They’ve been able to drain fluids to help inflammation. We need him to wake up. They need to see him follow commands.”

She continued: “Also his right foot is not showing a pulse but the wound looks better. Breathing is a bit fast this morning.”

Kloots, who shares 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, had filled in fans about her husband’s state over the weekend, recounting his serious symptoms that took accumulated one after the other.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots/Instagram

Image zoom Amanda Kloots/Instagram

“We had really great progress and then yesterday I got a phone call saying he had an infection in his lung, a new infection, that caused his fever to spike way above normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop, which caused his heart to go into [an] irregular pattern,” she said in a series of Instagram Story videos posted on Saturday night.

“He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back,” she continued.

After Cordero was put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, things were “really moving in the right direction,” until immediate surgery became necessary.

“We were waiting again and this afternoon we got a phone call that things were really moving in the right direction and that his life was being saved, which was huge,” she said on Saturday. “And we all kind of celebrated for a minute until we got a phone call shortly right after saying one of the cannulas for the ECMO was stopping blood flow to his right leg and they had to go into immediate surgery to save the blood flow to his leg.”

Although he made it out of surgery alive, which Kloots said was a “major win,” Cordero, who has starred in Waitress and Rock of Ages, continued to be in “critical condition” and “struggling.”

“I’m told the fact that he made it through the surgery is a win. We are taking any and all wins right now. Please keep praying. Tomorrow is Easter and I’m praying for a resurrection,” she wrote at the time.

Kloots revealed on March 31 that her husband was in intensive care and “having a hard time breathing.” After two negative results to COVID-19 tests, a third came back positive.

On Instagram, Kloots has asked fans and loved ones to sing and dance for Cordero, using the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.