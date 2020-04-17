Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Shares Their Last Family Photo Shoot Before His Hospitalization

Image zoom

Nick Cordero‘s wife, Amanda Kloots, is staying strong for her husband as he remains in the hospital.

On Friday, Kloots shared pictures from their last family photo shoot that were taken before the Broadway star fell ill, reflecting on the past weeks since Cordero — who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and has been using a ventilator to breathe — was admitted into the intensive care unit.

“We did this photo shoot with our friend @ash_a_ley about a month ago,” Kloots wrote on Instagram alongside shots of Cordero with his son Elvis Eduardo, 10 months. “I remember at the time saying to her that I really wanted to capture this time right now. Wow, am I glad we did!”

Kloots then opened up about Cordero’s current condition, telling her followers that the actor is off the ECMO machine, which helps support the heart and lungs.

“It’s Day 17 since Nick went under. Today his body is adjusting. Adjusting to being off ECMO, adjusting to more medications and some sideways steps but we are staying positive,” she shared, before showing her appreciation for the healthcare workers at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. “He is no doubt receiving the best care from the team @cedarssinai ❤️.”

The fitness trainer — who has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance for Cordero, using the hashtag #WakeUpNick — added in her post, “Continued prayers for our guy. I’ll see you at 3pm to sing and dance to Live Your Life!”

The photographer behind the shoot, family friend Ashley Douthit Becker, also spoke about Cordero on her Instagram, writing on Tuesday, “It feels as if the world is on pause right now. This is @nickcordero1, and he is fighting for his life, batting Covid-19.”

“I can not believe how much has changed since we did these photos about 1.5 months ago,” she continued. “It was cloudy & rainy in LA… and not the most ideal light to shoot in, but I am so thankful we did not cancel. This smile on their faces is real. They love each other, life, and most of all their 10 month old, Elvis.”

She continued, “If you pray, please pray for Nick. If you don’t pray, pray anyways. Pray that he can continue fighting, wake up from sedation, and beat this.”

Kloots previously told fans that Cordero, who previously starred in Waitress and Rock of Ages, may not be able to walk again following his hospitalization. In an update shared on her Instagram Story on Thursday, the mother of one said her husband has been having issues on his right leg and had to have surgery to get blood flowing to his toes again.

“His right leg is still an issue. There has been some blood flow issues coming down to his foot,” she said after the medical procedure. “We don’t know if he’ll be able to walk again. We don’t know if he can walk again — what that’ll look like. I think that there will definitely be a lot of rehab and definitely physio in order for that leg to get working again.”

“But the good news is that blood is finally running down to his toes,” she said at the time.

Kloots revealed on March 31 that her husband was in intensive care and “having a hard time breathing.” Cordero was diagnosed with pneumonia and tested negative for COVID-19 twice before a third test came back positive.

