Nick Cordero's Wife Says She's Still 'Praying for a Miracle': 'Day 60 and I Miss Him More Than Ever'

Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots is "praying for a miracle" as she hopes for her husband's recovery from coronavirus-related complications.

On Saturday, Kloots shared a throwback photo of the couple, reminiscing about a sweet note Cordero, 41, had written her for Valentine's Day before falling ill. "Nick wrote to me on Valentines Day, 'The future’s uncertain, the path is not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear,' " she wrote, adding that "It’s day 60 and I miss him more than ever. 💛"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kloots also posted a message on her Instagram Story, writing, "I am still praying for a miracle. Sometimes that prayer is answered in the way we ask and sometimes it's answered in a way we could never understand."

"Faith is a beautiful thing but also, also a hard thing," she continued. "True faith comes in times where we must trust in God, his plan and his will. In that, I find peace always."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots/Instagram

And on Sunday, the mother of one shared selfie videos to update fans and followers. "I know it's been a while and partly that is because we’ve just been in a little bit of a standstill. We're kind of just waiting to see if Nick gets better. So there’s really, as far as updates go, not too much updates," she said.

"We're at a point where we've sort of done everything that we possibly can and now we're just waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good. Nick is on a big dose of steroids to try to help with inflation in his body so we're seeing if that works and we're just continuing prayers and hoping for miracles every day," Kloots shared.

"My sister gave me great advice the other day about how sometimes you ask for a miracle and in your mind you're asking for the miracle you’re asking for but God gives you a miracle in a different way," she continued. "And that's where my faith really comes in, because I do believe that God answers prayers and that he hears prayers and in the end, it is His will to be done and I have to just keep believing that and I will continue praying and asking God for this miracle for nick and we will see and if it’s not the miracle I'm asking for, maybe it’s a miracle that comes out in a different way at a different time."

The Broadway actor recently faced a setback in his recovery, suffering from a new lung infection last week. “It’s been a tough week,” the fitness instructor told her fans last weekend before revealing the news.

“Nick suffered from some new lung infection in his lungs earlier this week,” she explained, noting that fortunately, “since then he’s been slowly recovering” and “getting back to where he was before this infection came about.”

Prior to that, Cordero — who was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what his family initially believed was pneumonia— had already been dealing with a “lingering” infection in his left lung, which he’s been dealing with since going into septic shock last month.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots/Instagram

Kloots has been continuously updating fans about Cordero's hospitalization and the many ups and downs their family has faced. Through it all, she has been unwavering in her commitment to positivity amid her husband’s health battle, and has asked fans to show their support by singing and dancing to Cordero's "Live Your Life" on social media using the hashtag #OffTheVent.

"Nick is fighting for his life every day in that ICU and I know he isn’t giving up," she had said earlier this month. "We’re not giving up. Nobody is giving up. This infection is gonna go away and he is gonna get off that ventilator. That's the only mindset that I have right now."

Last week, Kloots said that even though her husband would have to continue using a ventilator due to the ongoing infection, they were hopeful for "slow, steady, small wins."

“I’m so proud of Nick. I’m really proud of how strong he is, and what’s he’s gone through, and his will,” she said, before. “I’m exhausted if you can’t tell. Physically and emotionally and mentally exhausted. This has been the craziest ride ever but you know, we’re still here and we’re still fighting.”

A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.