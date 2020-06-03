Nick Cordero's Wife Says She's Been 'Told to Say Goodbye' But Is Still Fighting as He Gets 'Slightly Better'

Nick Cordero's wife is not giving up on him.

Amanda Kloots is sharing the secret to her inner strength as her husband, 41, recovers from coronavirus-related complications. On Wednesday the fitness instructor posted a black and white photograph of the Broadway star hugging and kissing their 11-month-old son Elvis.

"I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye," Kloots wrote in the caption. "I’ve been told it would take a miracle."

"Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes," she continued. "He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!"

She added, "Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick. ❤️"

The Broadway actor recently faced a setback in his recovery, and suffered a lung infection last month.

“It’s been a tough week,” Kloots told her fans on Instagram before revealing the news.

“Nick suffered from some new lung infection in his lungs earlier this week,” she said, noting that fortunately, “since then he’s been slowly recovering” and “getting back to where he was before this infection came about.”

Kloots has been continuously updating fans about Cordero's hospitalization and the many ups and downs their family has faced. Through it all, she has been unwavering in her commitment to positivity amid her husband’s health battle, and has asked fans to show their support by singing and dancing to Cordero's "Live Your Life" on social media using the hashtag #OffTheVent.

Over the weekend, the mother of one shared a throwback of herself and her husband, reminiscing about a sweet note Cordero had written her for Valentine's Day before falling ill.

"Nick wrote to me on Valentines Day, 'The future’s uncertain, the path is not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear,' " she wrote, adding, "It’s day 60 and I miss him more than ever. 💛"

Kloots also posted a message on her Instagram Story, writing, "I am still praying for a miracle. Sometimes that prayer is answered in the way we ask and sometimes it's answered in a way we could never understand."

"Faith is a beautiful thing but also, also a hard thing," she continued. "True faith comes in times where we must trust in God, his plan and his will. In that, I find peace always."

A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.