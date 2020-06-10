"I think it's going to be really hard," Amanda Kloots said about celebrating baby Elvis' birthday without her husband Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero's Wife Says it 'Breaks My Heart' He Won't Be Able to Celebrate Son's 1st Birthday

Amanda Kloots is juggling a range of emotions while celebrating her son's first birthday without her husband Nick Cordero.

Ahead of their son Elvis Eduardo turning 1 year old on Wednesday, the mom updated fans on her Instagram Story with the latest about Cordero, 41, who has been in the hospital since early April due to complications from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kloots said she expects Wednesday to be difficult emotionally for various reasons.

"Tomorrow is Elvis' first birthday. He was born at 6:41 a.m. We have some fun things planned for the little guy," she said. "I'll definitely be FaceTiming with Nick at some point. It breaks my heart that Nick can't be there — I literally can't even talk about it because it makes me so sad."

"I plan on FaceTiming so he can see Elvis," she continued. "I'm trying to prepare myself for the emotional day of Elvis turning 1, but then [also] not having Nick there, knowing how much he'd want to be there. I think it's going to be really hard."

On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Kloots shared glimpses at Elvis' small family birthday celebration, as the 1-year-old opened his gifts and enjoyed the presents.

Kloots shared throwback photos from Elvis' birth last year, recounting her time in labor and calling it the "best day of my life."

"One year ago today! I was admitted into the hospital on June 9th after laboring at home for 32 hours," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "I thought for sure I’d be around 4 cm dilated, but I was only 1! I immediately got the epidural and finally felt better enough to rest. Things moved pretty quickly and I got to 6cm by early evening. We thought Elvis would be born before midnight!!!"

"However," she continued, "hours went by and I wouldn’t dilate past 6 cm. Elvis’s heart rate would drop each time they pushed the pitocin. At 52 hours they suggested a c section, which at this point I was ready for. When they took him out the cord was wrapped around his little leg, which is the reason he wouldn’t drop down, I couldn’t dilate and his heart rate would drop."

Added Kloots: "Thank God we didn’t try to push it any further. Elvis was born at 6:41am that next morning, June 10th 💙 Best day of my life. I can’t believe he turns 1 tomorrow."

She also shared photos of Cordero visiting Elvis in the neonatal intensive care unit at the time, reflecting on his current health battle.

"When Elvis was born they rushed him right to the NICU because there was fluid in his lungs. He stayed there for two nights and Nick and I visited him all day," wrote Kloots. "We couldn’t stop staring at him and eventually holding him. The NICU nurses are INCREDIBLE! It is amazing to witness what they do."