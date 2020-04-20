Nick Cordero's Wife Says His Body Is 'Responding Well' to Surgery After Leg Amputation

Image zoom

The tides may be turning for Nick Cordero.

On Sunday night, the 41-year-old Broadway actor’s wife, Amanda Kloots, gave an update on her husband’s recovery, revealing that he is on the mend after getting his right leg amputated as a result of coronavirus-related complications.

“An uneventful day in the [Intensive Care Unit] is a GOOD DAY!! HALLELUJAH!” Koots wrote on her Instagram Story.

“It seems like Nick’s body is responding well to his surgery and recovering well,” she added. “I asked for a miracle yesterday because my spirits were low and I think we got one today. He is alive and recovering well.”

Cordero — known for his roles in the musical stage adaptations of A Bronx Tale, Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway, the latter which earned him a Tony nomination — has been in the ICU since March 30.

He was first admitted after “having a hard time breathing” and was diagnosed with pneumonia. He had tested negative for COVID-19 twice before a third test came back positive — things then taking a turn for the worst. Cordero became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma. His wife later shared the news with followers that doctors decided to put her husband on an ECMO machine to “support his heart and his lungs.”

Still sedated, he was put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, but doctors found a “new infection” in Cordero’s lung, and he underwent emergency surgery.

While recovering, he began having issues with blood clots in his right leg, which was preventing blood from going to his toes. Doctors had placed him on blood-thinners to help but the medication only caused other problems, dropping in his blood pressure and internal bleeding in his intestines.

By Saturday, Kloots said his doctors had come to the difficult decision to amputate his leg. He successfully made it through the operation later that day.

“Okay I just heard from the doctor and he’s doing good guys — for Nick, he is doing the best that he possibly can right now, which is a huge hallelujah,” Koots said on Saturday. “Surgery went well, he’s recovering well from surgery, the wound looks okay, he didn’t lose a lot of blood.”

“His blood pressure is okay, his heart is okay, even his internal bleeding has kind of calmed down, so everything seems to be calmed down, which is so great because this has been such a roller coaster,” she continued, later adding, “We’re still rooting for him to wake up.”

Kloots — who shares son Elvis Eduardo, 10 months, with Kloots — has remained strong through her husband’s health battle, sharing daily videos of her with Elvis for Cordero to see after he wakes up.

She’s also started the hashtag #WakeUpNick, encouraging stars across the country to post videos of themselves under the tag dancing to Cordero’s original music in an effort to unite their well-wishes.

Over the weekend, a GoFundMe page was also organized by their friends to support Kloots and raise funds for Cordero’s medical bills. As of Monday morning, it has raised $358,747.

“Amanda is always one of the first to offer assistance to those in need. She brings kindness to people every day through her fitness training videos and social media following, so we are asking you to contribute to help her now! She needs to pay for the hospital bills which are already starting to come in,” the page’s description reads.

Kloots thanked her friends for setting the GoFundMe in an emotional video on her Instagram Story Saturday.

“We have a new home that we’re renovating right now so there’s gonna be some changes that need to be made. That is going to really help us,” she said. “There are medical bills and we’re going to get Nick the best rehab that we possibly can now for his leg.”

