Amanda Kloots explained "a lot of things would have to line up" for Nick Cordero to be a candidate for the transplant

Nick Cordero's Wife Says He Likely Needs a Double Lung Transplant to Live How He 'Would Want'

Amanda Kloots is giving the latest health update on her husband Nick Cordero, sharing that the Broadway star may need a double lung transplant to recover from his coronavirus complications.

The fitness instructor — who shares 12-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero — appeared on CBS This Morning Thursday, where she opened up to Gayle King about her husband's ongoing health struggles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cordero has been in the intensive care unit for three months but has finally come out of a coma and is COVID-negative.

However, Kloots said the actor is still "extremely weak" and that the "ultimate goal" at this point would be to get the 41-year-old a double lung transplant.

"That is most likely the possibility," Kloots, 38, said of the transplant. "A 99 percent chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live."

Still, Kloots continued, "that is a long road away and a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate."

Kloots said that she goes every day to visit her husband in the hospital, comparing it to a "vicious circle or the ICU dance because you just feel like you're in this momentum of going around, around, around like a hamster wheel."

"I just want us to get out of the hamster wheel," she said.

Despite her husband's condition, Kloots continues to hold out hope and remain positive.

"They told me four times that he won't survive. Sometimes even he won't survive through the night, but he has," she told King. "He's fighting. I see it every day. Nick's doctor sees it. And as long as he's in there and fighting, I'll continue to fight with him."

"I tell him every day before I leave, I say, 'Okay, here's what you have to focus on. The two of us sitting in our new house, ... Elvis is in bed and we're listening to 'Our House' in our, you know, home in Laurel Canyon," she shared.

Kloots said while she has days where she feels defeated, she has to "stay determined."

"He is doing okay. He's stable," she added. "He can still open his eyes, and when he is alert and awake, he'll answer commands by looking up or down, yes or no questions. When I'm asking him, he will even try to smile or move his jaw. The nurses have all said that he answers my questions the best."

While Kloots wishes she could "jump in his bed and hug him and grab him and squeeze him," she knows to be careful during her visits.

"So I grab his hand...and I'm waiting for the day that he holds my hand back," she added.

Last week, Kloots told fans that Cordero's hospitalization has taken an extreme toll on him and it'll be a "long time" before her husband will be at full health.

"Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nick's body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time,” she shared June 25, alongside a photograph of the pair standing side-by-side.

Cordero was first admitted to the hospital in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.

Amid Cordero's hospitalization, he also had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for his medical bills.