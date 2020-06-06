Nick Cordero's Wife Says He Started Stem Cell Treatment as She Shares Sweet Story of Special Date Night

"This could be really great," the fitness instructor said of her husband's latest treatment

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots is giving an update on the actor's condition two days after she revealed she has been told by doctors to "say goodbye."

"Okay guys, some Nick news. Exciting things," Kloots said in a video shared on her Instagram Story Friday. Cordero, 41, is currently in the hospital as he recovers from complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We have started stem cell treatment for Nick, and that just finished. We decided on this a couple of days ago and the hospital got it moving," Kloots shared.

"This could be really great," Kloots said, while recognizing that "of course, there are absolutely no guarantees — you know, there's hardly ever any guarantees — but I'm just hoping that it can help him, even if it helps one percent, right?"

"Even if it just bridges us to the next level in healing for him," she said, adding that she is "super excited" about the treatment and "can't wait to see if anything comes of it to help repair, strengthen Nick's lungs and get him any better."

Amanda Kloots

"So fingers crossed," she concluded her update. "That's the new news."

Kloots, a fitness instructor, also shared a sweet post on Friday looking back on the couple's final date before welcoming their 11-month-old son Elvis.

"One year ago today was Elvis’s due date. We planned a dinner reservation at Del Friscos, our favorite restaurant in NYC," Kloots wrote in the caption alongside a series of photos from the night out. "We were advised to plan a big date night on the due date so we weren’t depressed if he didn’t come that day."

"We had such a lovely dinner, soaking in the last days of just us," she wrote, encouraging her pregnant followers to plan a similar experience for their own due dates. "Elvis was born 5 days later so I’m so glad we celebrated this night!"

On Wednesday, Kloots shared her optimism for her husband's recovery, despite being told "a couple times that he won’t make it."

"I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle," she wrote in the caption for a photo of Cordero giving Elvis a big kiss. "Well, I have faith."

"Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes," Kloots continued. "He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick."

Cordero was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what his family initially believed was pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19, and has experienced lung infections, septic shock, and other complications since.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills. As of Friday, it had raised more than $558,000 after beginning with a $480,000 goal.