Nick Cordero was first admitted to the ICU in late March and has since battled several complications from COVID-19

Nick Cordero's Wife Says He Had a 'Good Weekend': His Recovery Is Going in the 'Right Direction'

In a new update, Amanda Kloots said her husband Nick Cordero had an "uneventful" weekend in the ICU as he continues to recover from complications he's faced after battling COVID-19.

The Broadway actor, 41, has been in the ICU since early April when he was admitted with symptoms of the novel coronavirus. He has since battled lung infections and blood clots, which required doctors to amputate his leg.

Cordero has since woken up from his coma and is on the road to recovery.

"So I think this weekend was a good weekend, it was uneventful," Kloots said in videos posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday. "Which, uneventful in the ICU is a good weekend. I think he had a weekend of rest, a weekend of growing, strength in his body and recovering a little bit. ... Not too many changes were made, which is also a good sign, but one really good sign is his white blood count number is way down. It has been as high as 65,000 — we are now at 30,000. A frame of reference, a normal healthy person is around 15-20,000, even lower sometimes. So 30,000 is a great sign that things are moving in the right direction."

Image zoom Nick Cordero

The update comes days after Kloots excitedly revealed Cordero was starting stem cell treatment to help his recovery.

"Okay guys, some Nick news. Exciting things," Kloots said in a video shared on her Instagram Story Friday. "We have started stem cell treatment for Nick, and that just finished. We decided on this a couple of days ago and the hospital got it moving."

"This could be really great," Kloots said, while recognizing that "of course, there are absolutely no guarantees — you know, there's hardly ever any guarantees — but I'm just hoping that it can help him, even if it helps one percent, right?"

"Even if it just bridges us to the next level in healing for him," she said, adding that she is "super excited" about the treatment and "can't wait to see if anything comes of it to help repair, strengthen Nick's lungs and get him any better."

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

On Wednesday, Kloots shared her optimism for her husband's recovery, despite being told "a couple times that he won’t make it."

"I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle," she wrote in the caption for a photo of Cordero giving Elvis a big kiss. "Well, I have faith."

"Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes," Kloots continued. "He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick."

Cordero was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what his family initially believed was pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19, and has experienced lung infections, septic shock, and other complications since.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills. As of Friday, it had raised more than $561,000 after beginning with a $480,000 goal.