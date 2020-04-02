Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Preparing Herself 'for the Long Haul' After Actor Placed on Ventilator

Image zoom D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Broadway star Nick Cordero is in “stable” condition but has a long road ahead of him after he was hospitalized and placed in intensive care for pneumonia, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

On Wednesday, the fitness trainer said that Cordero, 41, was responding to medication. While doctors are still confirming what has caused the Broadway star’s health crisis, so far Cordero has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Two negative COVID tests. Doctors are convinced though that it is COVID so they did a third test,” she wrote alongside a photo of Cordero and their son 9-month-old son Elvis Eduardo. “He is doing BETTER! His body is responding well to the medication for COVID and he needs less oxygen from the ventilator.”

She added, “His latest chest x-ray is also better!”

The young father remains in intensive care and Kloots said in the early hours of Wednesday morning that doctors had warned her that he faces a long road recovery.

“The doctor has told me that he is stable. That his oxygen levels are ok,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “That I need to prepare myself for the long haul because we are at the beginning of this.”

The fitness trainer went on to thank fans for their “overwhelming” support since her husband’s hospitalization.

“Thank you to everyone I do not feel alone in this fight,” she shared. “I am a firm believer in the power of prayer so I thank you for it.”

Remaining positive, Kloots added, “I do believe Nick will get through this. One day at a time.”

On Tuesday, Kloots revealed in an Instagram post that her husband is “in the ICU and now unconscious” after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week.

“Nick has been sick for awhile with what we were told last week was pneumonia. Unfortunately we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID,” she wrote. “He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care.”

In the post, Kloots said that she misses the Waitress alum “terribly” as she’s “not allowed there to visit.”

“Nick is scared too, this has gone from bad to worse,” she wrote. “He isn’t allowed to eat or drink, he is very weak and having a hard time breathing.”

Assuring followers that the rest of the family “are feeling completely fine,” Kloots added, “My hubby is fighting like a champ but this is serious. Please stay home everybody. Thank you to everyone who has been helping us so far you know who are and you are all angels. 🙏🏻”

In since-expired Instagram Story from earlier this week, Kloots said that Cordero had been “sick for a while” and he hospitalized on Sunday.

“He’s struggling a lot but I’m keeping positive,” she said. “We’re just hoping Nick pulls through this in this really hard time. It’s been really, really scary but I’m hopeful.”