Amanda Kloots, Widow of Nick Cordero, Calls Trump ‘Disgraceful’ for Minimizing Deadly Coronavirus

"I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It is something to be afraid of," said Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots, widow of Broadway star Nick Cordero who died because of coronavirus, is speaking out about President Donald Trump's "hurtful" message downplaying the severity of COVID-19.

On Monday night, after being discharged from the hospital and returning to the White House, Trump, 74, released a video message on social media, in which he asserted that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — which has killed over 210,000 people in the U.S. alone — is nothing to be concerned about, in his opinion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"One thing that's for certain: don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. And you're gonna beat it," said Trump.

The message was Trump doubling down on a tweet he posted earlier in the day, in which he wrote: "Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage; Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

Slamming the president's "disgraceful" comments, Kloots, 38, explained why the statement was offensive to those who lost family and friends to the deadly virus.

"To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus - I stand by you, with you, holding your hand," began Kloots on Instagram, sharing a screengrab of the tweet. "Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we 'let it' - like it was our choice??"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital," she continued. "I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of."

Kloots shares son Elvis with Cordero, who died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41. "After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says," wrote Kloots. "There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful."

Remembering Cordero three months after his death, Kloots wrote on Instagram on Monday that "not a day goes by that you aren’t thought about and missed."

RELATED VIDEO: Donald Trump Takes Break from Treatment for Novel Coronavirus at Walter Reed Hospital for Unannounced Car Ride Around Facility

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities We Lost to Coronavirus in 2020

"Nick passed away three months ago, but COVID took my husband April 1, which is seven months ago," Kloots continued. "I realized that the other day, Elvis and I lost him seven months ago. Once he went on the ventilator he never came back. It weird to think we’ve been on our own for that long already."

Kloots concluded her post by urging followers to practice precaution amid the ongoing pandemic."Please wear a mask," she said. "Please continue to be take this seriously."