Nick Cordero’s Son Starts Walking as the Actor Remains in the ICU Due to Coronavirus Complications

Nick Cordero's son Elvis Eduardo is now a 'walker!'

Tragically the actor was not there Tuesday to see his little boy's big milestone as Cordero remains in the hospital due to severe complications caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots shared footage of the moment on Instagram, writing in the caption, "We have a WALKER!!!!!"

"Ready? One... two... okay, walk to mama!" Kloots says in the clip as she walks away from the 12-month-old, who stands on his own and slowly walks over to his mom with a smile on his face.

"Come on, come on," Kloots encourages him, before picking him up when he reaches her. "Yay!"

Kloots, a fitness instructor, shared more footage of little Elvis walking around the house and playing on her Instagram Story.

She also shared a photo on her Story of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Cordero was first admitted in late March. "Every day. Sing. Pray. Hope," Kloots wrote atop the photo.

Kloots celebrated Elvis' first birthday last week and shared her disappointment that her husband could not be present for the big day.

"Tomorrow is Elvis' first birthday. He was born at 6:41 a.m. We have some fun things planned for the little guy," Kloots said on her Instagram Story last Tuesday. "I'll definitely be FaceTiming with Nick at some point. It breaks my heart that Nick can't be there — I literally can't even talk about it because it makes me so sad."

"I plan on FaceTiming so he can see Elvis," she said. "I'm trying to prepare myself for the emotional day of Elvis turning 1, but then [also] not having Nick there, knowing how much he'd want to be there. I think it's going to be really hard."

In a post shared last week, Kloots explained that Elvis had to be rushed to the NICU after he was born "because there was fluid in his lungs."

"He stayed there for two nights and Nick and I visited him all day. We couldn’t stop staring at him and eventually holding him. The NICU nurses are INCREDIBLE! It is amazing to witness what they do," she wrote in the caption for a series of photos of both her and Cordero visiting their baby in the hospital.

She added: "My two Cordero men: last June Elvis is in the NICU. This June Nick is in the ICU. These guys are really trying to take me down 😂"

Kloots recently admitted that she’s been “super emotional” lately, as she marked more than two months of her husband's illness.

"Nick has been in the ICU for 73 days, currently dealing with COVID complications. I am balancing this, raising a son and building a business. My family is here and have been an incredible support system to me and Elvis," she said in an Instagram post.

“We’re on day 72 and we aren’t even at the first couple miles of the race," she previously said. "That’s crazy to think about because we’ve been through a lot — a lot. And trust me, I have been super emotional about it lately because gosh you just want things to happen.”