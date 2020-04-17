Nick Cordero's Wife Unsure 'If He'll Be Able to Walk Again' After Actor Suffers 'Blood Flow Issues' in Leg

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Amanda Kloots doesn’t know if her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, will be able to walk again following his hospitalization.

On Thursday, Kloots opened up about the 41-year-old actor’s condition after he underwent surgery for “blood flow issues” on his right leg.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Updating fans on her Instagram Stories, the fitness trainer said that Cordero — who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and has been using a ventilator to breathe — is off the ECMO machine that helps support his heart and lungs, though he may have suffered permanent damage elsewhere on his body.

“The surgery went well. The doctor said for Nick’s heart and lungs right now, they’re in the best condition that they could be,” she shared. “He’s still on medication to help his heart pump. He’s still on the ventilator obviously to breathe.”

Kloots continued, “His right leg is still an issue. There has been some blood flow issues coming down to his foot.”

“We don’t know if he’ll be able to walk again. We don’t know if he can walk again — what that’ll look like,” she told her followers. “I think that there will definitely be a lot of rehab and definitely physio in order for that leg to get working again. But the good news is that blood is finally running down to his toes.”

Image zoom Amanda Kloots amanda kloots/instagram

RELATED: Nick Cordero’s Wife Updates on His Condition amid Coronavirus Health Crisis: ‘We Need Him to Wake Up’

The update came a day after Kloots shared with fans that Cordero’s right foot was “not showing a pulse.”

“Update on Nick: His blood pressure is better!” she wrote on Wednesday. “Dialysis is working. They’ve been able to drain fluids to help inflammation. We need him to wake up. They need to see him follow commands.”

Cordero — who previously starred in Waitress and Rock of Ages — has been in the hospital for over two weeks, during which his condition was stabilizing until taking a dramatic turn over the weekend.

On Saturday, Kloots recounted his serious symptoms that took accumulated one after the other, revealing that doctors had found “a new infection” in his lung that “caused his fever to spike way above normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop, which caused his heart to go into [an] irregular pattern.”

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

RELATED: Nick Cordero Is ‘Fighting for His Life’ After Coronavirus Condition ‘Got Very Bad,’ Wife Says

“He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back,” she recalled.

After Cordero was put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, things were “really moving in the right direction,” until immediate surgery became necessary.

“We were waiting again and this afternoon we got a phone call that things were really moving in the right direction and that his life was being saved, which was huge,” she said. “And we all kind of celebrated for a minute until we got a phone call shortly right after saying one of the cannulas for the ECMO was stopping blood flow to his right leg and they had to go into immediate surgery to save the blood flow to his leg.”

She added at the time, “I’m told the fact that he made it through the surgery is a win. We are taking any and all wins right now.”

Kloots revealed on March 31 that her husband was in intensive care and “having a hard time breathing” after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Cordero tested negative for COVID-19 twice before a third test came back positive.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.