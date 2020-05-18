Nick Cordero's Wife Shares the Sweet Words of Encouragement She Tells Him amid His Recovery

"I'm just trying to let him know that I'm here, and that I'm behind him every step of the way," Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, said

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, is cheering him on as he slowly recovers from coronavirus-related complications.

On her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kloots — who has been documenting her husband's condition on social media — explained that things are "kind of a waiting game at the moment" after the Broadway star woke up from his month-long medically induced coma last week.

Telling her followers that Cordero, 41, is "regaining consciousness" and "starting to slowly understand things" following his coma, Kloots shared the words of encouragement she's been giving her husband amid his road to recovery.

"I'm just trying to let him know that I'm here, and that I'm behind him every step of the way, and that he's my husband, and that it's in sickness and in health, that I'm right by his side and that we're going to do this together," she said. "These are just you know words of encouragement that people have told me that will help."

The fitness instructor added that she "kind of have sensed" that Cordero needed to hear a familiar voice from talking to him "as he's become more aware of things, of how scared he might be."

Kloots went on to recite lyrics from "Carry On" by fun., which she said she has been using to let her husband know that he has her support.

"I say these to Nick a lot: ''Cause we are / We are shining stars / We are invincible / We are who we are / On our darkest day / When we're miles away / So we'll come, we will find our way home," she shared. "If you're lost and alone / Or you're sinking like a stone / Carry on / May your past be the sound of your feet upon the ground and / Carry on."

She continued, "I'm telling you, when this song kicks in and you hear these lyrics, it just really picks up your day so those are my little words of encouragement to Nick."

According to Kloots, Cordero is still suffering from a lung infection and is currently on a ventilator.

“There’s a new hashtag in town and it is #OffTheVent because if we can make this happen, like we did with #WakeUpNick, that will mean that this infection in Nick’s lungs is gone, or not necessarily gone, but better, and that means we can get him off the ventilator,” she said on Friday in an Instagram Story health update.

“We are still dealing with this lingering infection in Nick’s lung,” she told fans. “This infection that is left over from when he went into septic shock the last time is still in his lungs and just kind of sitting there. They are doing everything they can to clean it out every day but it’s just not getting better.”

Kloots added, “Nick is fighting for his life every day in that ICU and I know he isn’t giving up. We’re not giving up. Nobody is giving up. This infection is gonna go away and he is gonna get off that ventilator. And that’s the only mindset that I have right now.”

Cordero — who starred in Waitress and Rock of Ages and was nominated for a Tony Award for is role in Bullets of Broadway — was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what the family initially believed was pneumonia.

Earlier this month, Kloots detailed the many setbacks her husband has endured amid his hospitalization, including "an infection that caused his heart to stop," "two mini strokes," and a leg amputation.

"This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. We will get our CODE ROCKY!" she wrote, referring to the term hospital workers use to describe a coronavirus patient being discharged after recovery.

A GoFundMe page has been created by friends of Cordero and Kloots to raise funds for the actor's medical bills.