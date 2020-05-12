Nick Cordero's Wife Shares Sweet Story of How He Proposed to Her at a Castle, Discusses Renewing Vows

"I look over and he got down on one knee and said a beautiful little speech," Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, said of his 2017 proposal

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots is opening up on her Instagram Stories about how the Broadway star popped the question.

In March 2017, Cordero rented an Airbnb up in Woodstock, New York, ahead of Kloots' birthday, and the day before their trip, Kloots said she got her "nails done" with "10 little evil eyes on everyone of my nails."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"And I came home and showed Nick my manicure and he was like, 'Oh wow, that's great.' Thinking in his head, 'I am going to propose to her and there's going to be a lot of photos and now Amanda has 10 evil eyes on her fingers,' " Kloots added on her Stories she posted on Tuesday.

"So he contacted my sister and brought nail polish and nail polish remover with him up to Hudson because he thought I would want to take my manicure off," she continued. "So the morning after my birthday, he said, 'Let's start the morning off with a little adventure. I want to take you somewhere and then we'll go get breakfast.' And I was like, 'Great,' and as we're driving to this place and he won't tell me where we're going."

"So we pull up to this castle that our friends, Nicole and Michael had taken us to,I think like a year before ... and it's a very cold, snowy day, but also sunny," Kloots said.

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots

"And we walk up to the castle, there's just one other couple that are kind of hanging out, but they sort of dissipate. And we're standing in this beautiful kind of scene looking out at Hudson Valley and I look over and he got down on one knee and said a beautiful little speech that, you know, of course I can't remember," Kloots continued. "And I said, yes, of course. And then we got in the car and we called our families and then we went and got breakfast. We love getting breakfast pancakes."

"Nick and I planned our wedding very quickly," Kloots added of their engagement. "We wanted to, we didn't want to drag it on and we knew we wanted a small, very intimate wedding. So we got engaged in March and we got married September 3rd in the same year. And it was beautiful. And one of my favorite days of my entire life for sure. I wish I could do it all over again, but maybe we'll renew our vows when Nick gets better and he's healthy again and we're back together."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo Noam Galai/Getty

Kloots' story behind Cordero's proposal comes just one day after she shared some news of his recovery from coronavirus that's a "huge deal": Cordero, 41, is "starting to follow commands."

Talking about the update on her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kloots added of her husband who was placed in a medically induced coma in late March, "He is very, very, very weak still so it is very slow progress when they ask him to do things, but that you can see he is trying, which is awesome. So it's obviously like registering and he is trying to do the things they ask him to do."

"I mean it's such a blessing," she added. "I can't even tell you. We did a big cheer because ... we've been waiting for at least this little momentum."

Kloots said that while she feels this news is exciting, she is still "concerned about a couple of things," adding, "He still has a lot of infection in his lungs that they are clearing out every single day."

"It is a lot that is still in his lungs and due to the damage of his lungs from COVID," she said. "They are just getting in there every day and sweeping these lungs, cleaning the infection out so that he stays clear, which is great."

Kloots continued, talking about the next "big goals" for Cordero, including moving him off of dialysis and off of the ventilators that "help him with his trach [tube]."

However, Kloots said that learning about Cordero's latest health development is "just like the best news ever."

On Sunday, Kloots celebrated her first Mother’s Day with their son, Elvis Eduardo.

“I just did a little FaceTime with Nick,” the fitness instructor said on her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

“I asked him to look up, and he did, and I asked him to look down, and he did,” the mom of one continued. “So that was a fantastic Mother’s Day gift to start my day off with."

Explaining why the development was such a positive step, Kloots shared that this could be “a start to possible following commands, which would be huge.”

"I got really excited about it because it seemed to show that he could hear me and follow a command," she added, before noting that it's still "very, very early."

Just two days before her Mother's Day post, Kloots shared an emotional post detailing the many setbacks the Broadway star has faced amid his battle with the coronavirus — including "an infection that caused his heart to stop," the fact he "needed resuscitation" and "two mini strokes."

Kloots added that Cordero "went on ECMO, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart."

Cordero — who starred in Rock of Ages and Waitress, and was nominated for a Tony for his role in Bullets Over Broadway — was admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March.

Although his recovery process has been rocky, last week Kloots shared that doctors told her that her husband started showing “early signs” of waking up.

“Nick is showing very, very, very early, early, early stages of tracking, which means he started to wake up,” she said. “Mother's Day is Sunday, maybe he'll wake up for me and for his mom — what a gift — but honestly, such wonderful news to hear.”

“It's showing signs that there's some hope,” she added.

In support of her husband, Kloots has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance to Cordero's song "Live Your Life" on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick. A GoFundMe page was also created by their friends to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.