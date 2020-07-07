Nick Cordero's Wife Shares Photos She Found After Opening His Phone for the First Time Since Fatal Illness

On Tuesday afternoon, Kloots, 38, shared some of the photos and videos she found on her late husband's phone after opening it for the first time in three months due to Cordero's hospitalization, writing on her Instagram Stories, "just opened nicks phone for the first time. 835 texts since he went into a coma."

"I looked at Nicks phone today and found some gems that I'll share with you," she added, posting a shot taken on March 16 of Cordero with their son Elvis Eduardo, 12 months.

Among the photos she shared include a picture of Cordero and Elvis posing next to the family's "first car," as well as a sweet shot of the family enjoying an outdoor picnic.

Kloots also posted several videos from Cordero's phone of him performing.

In one clip, the Broadway star improvises the lyrics to a cheerful tune, singing, "You can make a song about anything / About a car or a bus or a bird that sings / You can make a song about a bell that rings / You can make a song about anything."

In another video shot from Cordero's perspective, Kloots can be seen singing House of Pain's "Jump Around" to their infant son as she cradles him in her arms. According to Kloots, the clip was filmed on March 25 — just days before the actor was hospitalized.

Cordero died on Sunday morning at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized for over 90 days due to complications of the novel coronavirus.

"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," Kloots wrote in an Instagram tribute on Sunday night.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," she wrote, along with a black-and-white portrait of her beloved, whom she married in September 2017.

Over the course of 13 weeks, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of complications and setbacks during his hospitalization, including a lung infection, septic shock and a leg amputation.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.