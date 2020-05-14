Nick Cordero's Wife Shares Sweet Photo of Their Son Elvis to Celebrate Actor Waking Up from Coma

Nick Cordero has been in the hospital for more than a month due to coronavirus complications

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots is sending love to the Broadway star from afar.

Kloots, who has been documenting her husband's ongoing battle with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on social media, shared a sweet photo of herself kissing their 11-month-old son Elvis Eduardo after Cordero, 41, woke up from his medically induced coma on Tuesday.

"Kisses for Dada!" she captioned the shot, which showed the toddler giving his mom a smooch through a fence.

Kloots capped off the note with the hashtag "Nick Is Woke," changing from the previous "#WakeUpNick" hashtag that she and fans had been using to show their support for Cordero.

In a video shared to Instagram Stories earlier this week, Kloots revealed that Cordero is conscious and responding to commands after spending more than a month in the intensive care unit for coronavirus complications.

"Nick, Dada, is awake! Yay!" she said in a video featuring their son. "Dada is awake."

"I asked the doctor today: ‘Can we say he is awake?' He is awake,' " she continued, noting that Cordero is still in the very early stages of the recovery process. "It’s just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes and closing his eyes takes all his energy. Dada did it!"

Kloots also shared a written note on her Instagram Stories of Cordero's recovery, writing: "Nick is awake! He is extremely weak, so weak that he can’t close his mouth."

"But he is following commands which means his mental status is coming back this is a long road, a very long road. We are on our way to #coderocky," she added, referring to the term health care workers use to describe coronavirus patients being discharged from the hospital following a full recovery.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo Noam Galai/Getty Images

Cordero — who starred in Waitress and Rock of Ages and was nominated for a Tony Award for is role in Bullets of Broadway — was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what the family initially believed was pneumonia.

Shortly after, he was placed in a medically induced coma and hooked to a ventilator and an ECMO machine help with his breathing. During this time, Cordero also tested positive for COVID-19 after two negative test results.

Things took a turn when doctors found an infection in Cordero's lung and the actor underwent emergency surgery. Cordero then began having issues with blood clots in his right leg while recovering from the procedure.

In mid-April, Cordero had his right leg amputated after the blood thinners used help with the clots started causing other issues in his body.

Kloots detailed the many setbacks her husband has faced amid his battle with the coronavirus — including "an infection that caused his heart to stop" and "two mini strokes" — in an Instagram post on Friday

"Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did," she wrote of her husband, who has since tested negative for the respiratory virus.

"He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1," she shared.

"Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart."

On Tuesday, Kloots said in an Instagram Live video that physical therapy "will really help" with getting Cordero stronger.

"But he is a true superhero. I mean, we have just come such a far, far away," she said. "He's in there and everything is looking good."