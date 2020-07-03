"There's a lot in my life that is uncertain right now," Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, said on Friday

Nick Cordero's Wife Doesn't Know 'If He'll Be Able to Work Again' After Contracting Coronavirus

Nick Cordero's battle with coronavirus complications is taking an extreme physical, emotional, and financial toll on him and his family, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

In an Instagram Story on Friday, the fitness instructor, 38, got candid about the realities of her husband's condition while addressing some "negativity" she's been seeing on her social media, explaining that she has continued to focus on her business amid Cordero's hospitalization because she's unsure "if he'll be ever able to work again."

"My husband has been in the ICU for 91 days. We don't know if he'll make it. I hope and pray every single day of my life that he does," she said. "But, if he does make it, I don't know when he'll be able to work again."

"I am a business owner. I've had my fitness business for four years," Kloots, who shares 12-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, continued. "I've worked every single day of my life. I've never not worked. I work hard and I'm proud of that."

"There's a lot in my life that is uncertain right now. I have a family. I have bills. I have no idea what Nick's hospital bills are going to be. I haven't even tried to wrap my head around that yet. I have a mortgage. I have a car payment. I have a son that is one-years-old that I want to send to college one day, or at least give him whatever I can."

Kloots added, "So, I will work. I will continue to work. I will continue to create and I'll continue to try to share that with people."

Cordero was first admitted to the hospital in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.

The actor also had his right leg amputated amid his hospitalization and recently underwent a procedure to have his temporary pacemaker removed.

Kloots spoke about Cordero's ongoing health struggles during her appearance on CBS This Morning Thursday, revealing that her husband may need a double lung transplant to recover from his coronavirus complications.

"That is most likely the possibility," Kloots said of the transplant. "A 99 percent chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live."

However, she emphasized, "that is a long road away and a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate."

During the interview, Kloots also compared Cordero's health setbacks to a "vicious circle or the ICU dance because you just feel like you're in this momentum of going around, around, around like a hamster wheel."

"I just want us to get out of the hamster wheel," she said.

Still, the mom of one continues to hold out hope and remains positive in her husband's recovery.

"They told me four times that he won't survive. Sometimes even he won't survive through the night, but he has," Kloots shared. "He's fighting. I see it every day. Nick's doctor sees it. And as long as he's in there and fighting, I'll continue to fight with him."

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for his medical bills.