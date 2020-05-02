Nick Cordero's Wife Picks Up His Wedding Ring from the Hospital as Doctors Perform Tracheostomy

"Anything to feel closer to him at this time makes me feel better," Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, wrote

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, is finding other ways to keep the Broadway star nearby as he continues to be hospitalized for coronavirus (COVID-19) complications.

On Friday, Kloots shared with her followers that she's picked up some of her husband's personal effects — including Cordero's wedding ring — from the hospital to wear as doctors prepared him for a tracheostomy procedure that will allow him to breathe without the use of a ventilator.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing photos of a "much needed day at the beach" with their 10-month-old son Elvis Eduard, the fitness instructor wrote on her Instagram, "I went to the hospital this morning and picked up Nick's personal items. I just felt like I wanted to keep his wedding ring, personal items, etc at home instead of the hospital."

In the pictures, Kloots can be seen wearing several gold chains as she carries her infant son on her shoulders. According to the mom, one of the necklaces belongs to Cordero and she has been wearing it to "feel closer" to her husband.

"Nick always wore this necklace with this gorgeous medallion that was his fathers. I put it on immediately along with a pinky ring I gave him for his birthday this year," she continued. "Anything to feel closer to him at this time makes me feel better. ❤️."

RELATED: Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Thought She Would 'See Him in Two Hours' After Being Admitted

Later on Friday, Kloots announced on her Instagram Stories that Cordero's doctors had successfully removed him off a ventilator and put in a breathing tube.

"He's okay, and he's free of the ventilator," she told fans. "We have been trying to do this for Nick for so many weeks now, and it just kept getting stalled and pushed back because of his health."

"He was finally healthy enough today to get the trach, and the ventilator is out. His face is clear of all those tubes."

Kloots went on to explain to fans that the tracheostomy tube is "a lot more comfortable" for Cordero and he'll be "feeling better" now that he's not hooked up to a breathing machine.

"This is just amazing news guys because we really needed this to happen and to get him off the ventilator," she added. "I hope this is just a great sign for some good recovery days ahead, and for him to be able to wake up and just have that pressure relieved from his throat. Thank God!"

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

RELATED: Nick Cordero Undergoes Procedure for a Temporary Pacemaker: 'He's Doing Okay,' Says Wife

Cordero — who starred in Rock of Ages and Waitress and was nominated for a Tony for his role in Bullets Over Broadway — has been in the intensive care unit since late March.

He was first admitted to the hospital when he was “having a hard time breathing” after being diagnosed with pneumonia. At the time, Cordero had tested negative for COVID-19 twice before a third test came back positive.

Shortly after, Cordero became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma. He was then hooked up to a ventilator and an ECMO machine to “support his heart and his lungs,” according to Kloots.

Still sedated, Cordero was also put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, but doctors found an infection in his lung and he underwent emergency surgery.

While in recovery, the actor began having issues with blood clots in his right leg, which was preventing blood from circulating to his toes. After the blood thinners he was on to help with the clots started causing other problems, doctors made the difficult decision to amputate Cordero’s leg.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Says His Body Is 'Responding Well' to Surgery After Leg Amputation

Though Cordero has since tested negative for the novel coronavirus, Kloots revealed on Thursday that her husband's lungs have deteriorated due to his battle with the highly contagious illness. On her Instagram Stories, she said that while Cordero's CT scans showed he was "clear of internal bleeding," Cordero's lungs had become "severely damaged to look almost like he's been a smoker for 50 years."

"They're that damaged," she explained. "There are holes in his lungs where obviously you don't want holes to be. So this kind of was found because his oxygen count went down and so they kind of went down and deep into the lungs."

"So the doctor told me that if Nick was in his seventies, we'd be having a different conversation. He's 41, and he's been fighting. He's been fighting really hard. We know he's literally been thrown every curve ball that he could be thrown," Kloots said. "I'm not giving up hope."

In support of her husband, Kloots has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance to Cordero's song "Live Your Life" on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick. A GoFundMe page was also recently created by their friends to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills as he continues to undergo treatment.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.