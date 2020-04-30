Nick Cordero's Wife Says She Misses Him and Shares Sweet Photo of the Actor amid His Hospitalization

Nick Cordero's wife is missing the Broadway star as he remains in the hospital over coronavirus complications.

Amanda Kloots, who has been documenting Cordero's hospitalization on social media, shared a sweet photo of the two of them together on Wednesday to mark the 29th day her husband has been in the intensive care unit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posting a selfie in which Cordero, 41, can be seen with his hand on her waist, Kloots wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "I miss him. #day29."

The fitness instructor echoed the same sentiments when she shared a solo picture of Cordero on her Instagram Stories, captioning the shot, "I miss him."

Image zoom Nick Cordero amanda kloots/instagram

RELATED: Nick Cordero's Doctors Cannot Remove Him Off of Ventilator After He Developed a Fever, Says His Wife

Cordero, with whom Kloots shares 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo, has been in the hospital since late March after “having a hard time breathing.” At the time, the actor tested negative for the novel COVID-19 virus twice before a third test came back positive.

Things took a turn for the worse after Cordero became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma. He was then hooked up to a ventilator and an ECMO machine to “support his heart and his lungs,” according to Kloots.

Still sedated, the Waitress alum was also put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, but doctors found an infection in his lung and he underwent emergency surgery.

While recovering, Cordero began having issues with blood clots in his right leg, which was preventing blood from circulating to his toes. After the blood thinners he was on started causing other problems, such as a dropping in his blood pressure and internal bleeding in his intestines, doctors made the difficult decision to amputate Cordero’s leg.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero and son Elvis Eduardo Noam Galai/Getty Images

RELATED: Waitress Cast Sings Heartfelt Rendition of Nick Cordero's 'Live Your Life' to Support His Recovery

Last week, Kloots shared in an update that Cordero had "two negative COVID tests" since the amputation surgery, but doctors had to put in a temporary pacemaker to help stabilize his irregular heart rate.

Though Cordero was making progress in his recovery over the weekend, he developed a fever on Monday that forced doctors to postpone their plans to remove him off a ventilator.

The following day, Kloots said on her Instagram Stories that her husband "ended up getting an infection in his lungs" that spread to his blood, causing him to go into "a little bit of a septic shock."

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Says His Body Is 'Responding Well' to Surgery After Leg Amputation

"This kind of came out of nowhere after two days of really great progress," she told her followers, explaining that Cordero is now "resting" following the ordeal. "We kind of just wait and see. He is throwing us through some loops, that’s for sure."

In support of her husband, Kloots has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

A GoFundMe page was also recently created by their friends to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills as he is continues to be treated at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. As of April 29, the campaign has raised $462,390.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.