Nick Cordero's Wife Lists All the Things She Misses 'So Much' About Him While He's in a Coma

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has a message for her husband as he remains in the intensive care unit for coronavirus complications.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Kloots wrote an open letter addressed to Cordero, 41, and expressed how much she misses him while waiting for the Broadway star to wake up from his medically induced coma.

"Dear Nick, I miss you so much," she captioned a photo of Cordero with their 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo. "Sometimes this whole thing doesn’t even feel real. Sometimes it feels like you are just away doing a job and you’re going to walk through the door at any moment."

The fitness instructor continued, "I miss my hubby. I miss holding your hand. I miss your gnocchi dinners. I miss watching tv with you at night and always falling asleep on your lap in five minutes. I miss laughing with you. I miss seeing you with Elvis."

"I can’t wait to have you home," Kloots added alongside the hashtag "#day37" to mark the number of days Cordero has been in the hospital.

On Wednesday, Kloots said in her Instagram Stories that her husband "is showing very, very, very early, early, early stages of tracking, which means he started to wake up, which is huge, early, early, early signs."

"But basically he's opened his eyes, but nothing's been behind it," she explained. "And now he's slowly starting to show signs."

"Again, these are early, early, early signs and super, super small movements that not only one nurse saw, but a couple. So the doctor just really thinks that this is just a great sign and that he's starting to wake up," she added.

Kloots continued, "Mother's Day is Sunday, maybe he'll wake up for me and for his mom — what a gift — but honestly, such wonderful news to hear."

Cordero — who starred in Rock of Ages and Waitress and was nominated for a Tony for his role in Bullets Over Broadway — has been in the ICU at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center since late March.

He was first admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Shortly after being admitted, he became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Still sedated, Cordero was also put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, but doctors found an infection in his lung and he underwent emergency surgery.

While in recovery, the actor began having issues with blood clots in his right leg, which was preventing blood from circulating to his toes. After the blood thinners he was on to help with the clots started causing other problems, doctors made the difficult decision to amputate Cordero’s leg.

Though Cordero has since tested negative for the novel coronavirus, Kloots revealed last week that her husband's lungs have become "severely damaged."

"The doctor told me that if Nick was in his seventies, we'd be having a different conversation. He's 41, and he's been fighting. He's been fighting really hard. We know he's literally been thrown every curveball that he could be thrown," she said in a health update. "I'm not giving up hope."

In support of her husband, Kloots has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance to Cordero's song "Live Your Life" on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick. A GoFundMe page was also created by their friends to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.

