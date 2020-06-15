"You don’t want this virus. You don’t want your loved one to get this virus," Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram

Nick Cordero's Wife Says Her 'Heart Breaks' for Him Every Day amid Recovery from COVID-19 Complications

Amanda Kloots is urging fans to take precautions against the novel coronavirus as her husband Nick Cordero remains in the hospital amid his recovery from COVID-19 complications.

On Monday, the fitness instructor shared a photo of herself wearing a face mask reading "Team Nick" to mark the 75th day of Cordero's hospitalization, encouraging fans "to stay safe, wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance and don’t leave your home unless you have to" in the picture's caption.

"You don’t want this virus. You don’t want your loved one to get this virus. It’s still here and unfortunately increasing again," she wrote on Instagram, amid reports that the state of California has recently seen a surge in coronavirus cases.

"I never thought Nick or I would get COVID and we both thought of we did we would be able to stay at home and recover," Kloots continued. "Nick is 41 years old, in shape and had no preexisting health conditions. He is going on day 75 in the ICU."

She added, "My heart breaks for him everyday. Please be safe."

On Sunday, the California Department of Public Health reported 148,855 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, marking a week-over-week increase of 20,940 cases.

The report came after Los Angeles County recorded a single-day high of 1,848 new cases on Thursday, just as businesses in the region begin to reopen, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Cordero, 41, was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.

Amid Cordero's hospitalization, he also had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart.

Last week, Kloots shared that although her husband, whose lungs have become "severely damaged" since contracting the coronavirus, will not be eligible for a lung transplant anytime soon, he does have “options.”

"[The doctor] told me today that despite a not pretty CT scan on Nick's chest and lungs area, that the lungs are amazing and they can function, and we just keep thinking about the options that we have and getting him stronger," she shared on Friday. "He said that he has seen lungs recover and they do incredible things, so don't give up hope.”

Earlier in June, Kloots shared her optimism for the actor's recovery, despite being told "a couple times that he won’t make it."

"I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle," she wrote in the caption for a photo of Cordero giving their 12-month-old son Elvis Eduardo a big kiss. "Well, I have faith."

A GoFundMe page has since been created in support of Kloots and her family and to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.

As of June 15, there have been more than 2,117,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in United States, with at least 116,000 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.