Nick Cordero's Wife Says Doctors May Move Him Off Ventilator But Think He Should Have Woken Up by Now

Nick Cordero's family is waiting for him to wake up after the Broadway star had his right leg amputated due to coronavirus complications.

On Thursday, his wife Amanda Kloots told fans on her Instagram Stories that they have been "in a bit of a waiting game" since Cordero's amputation, sharing that doctors believe the actor "should have woken up by now" after performing an MRI scan earlier this week.

"The doctors said that there was nothing on the MRI that would show that he won’t wake up, which is amazing. We are so happy about that because that was a big worry for all of us," Kloots — who shares 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero — said in a video. "However, he hasn’t woken up and it’s been 12 days out of sedation."

She continued, "The doctors do think he should have woken up by now."

However, physicians said Cordero may still be unconscious because he had been "heavily sedated" earlier on in his hospitalization, according to Kloots.

"We are just hoping and praying every day that Nick wakes up, and putting that energy and positivity out there because I do believe he will," she told her followers. "He’s on Nick time and when he wakes up, we’ll all be here to celebrate it."

Kloots went on to say that Cordero's doctors are thinking about slowly taking him off the ventilator and putting in a breathing tube "to help him be more comfortable."

"They’re slowly reducing his medication and the machines he’s on, so he’ll be off blood pressure medicine," she shared. "They are also trying to reduce the dialysis assistance, which is great."

The fitness trainer added that doctors are "slowly weaning" Cordero off the assistance of machines, calling everything "small little wins."

Cordero — who previously appeared in Rock of Ages, A Bronx Tale, Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway — has been in the intensive care unit since late March.

He was first admitted to the hospital when he was “having a hard time breathing” after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Cordero had tested negative for COVID-19 twice before a third test came back positive.

Things took a turn for the worse after the actor became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma. He was then hooked up to an ECMO machine to “support his heart and his lungs,” according to Kloots.

Still sedated, Cordero was also put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, but doctors found a “new infection” in his lung, and he underwent emergency surgery.

While recovering, Cordero began having issues with blood clots in his right leg, which was preventing blood from going to his toes. Doctors had placed him on blood-thinners to help, but the medication only caused other problems, such as a dropping in his blood pressure and internal bleeding in his intestines.

By Saturday, Kloots said his doctors had come to the difficult decision to amputate Cordero’s leg. He successfully made it through the operation later that day.

Over the weekend, a GoFundMe page was set up by their friends to support Kloots and raise funds for Cordero’s medical bills. As of Thursday afternoon, it has raised $424,813.

In support of her husband, Kloots has also been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

