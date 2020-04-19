Nick Cordero's Wife Shares Video of Their First Dance from Wedding: 'We Will Dance Again'

Image zoom D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Nick Cordero‘s wife Amanda Kloots is looking towards the future as the Broadway star recovers after getting his right leg amputated as a result of coronavirus-related complications.

On Sunday, Kloots shared an Instagram video of her and Cordero’s first dance from their wedding night. In the caption, Kloots vowed that the couple would dance together again. “Part of our wedding dance ❤️ that our friends @swaywithmeny choreographed for us. I love dancing with you @nickcordero1and we WILL dance again!” she wrote.

That same day, the mom of one told followers about her husband’s recovery. “Okay I just heard from the doctor and he’s doing good guys — for Nick, he is doing the best that he possibly can right now, which is a huge hallelujah. Surgery went well, he’s recovering well from surgery, the wound looks okay, he didn’t lose a lot of blood,” she said.

“His blood pressure is okay, his heart is okay, even his internal bleeding has kind of calmed down, so everything seems to be calmed down, which is so great because this has been such a roller coaster,” she continued, later adding, “We’re still rooting for him to wake up.”

On Saturday, Kloots updated fans on Instagram that Cordero, 41, was out of surgery. “I got a phone call from the hospital saying that Nick made it out of surgery alive and he is headed to his room to rest and recover!” she wrote.

”I just got a call from the surgeon, he made it through the surgery which is really big because obviously, his body is pretty weak,” Kloots said on her Instagram Story. ”Hopefully he will relax and rest, but good news.”

Cordero had spent 18 days in intensive care sick with COVID-19. On Thursday, Kloots gave an update indicating that she was unsure “if he’ll be able to walk again” due to the “blood flow issues” in his leg.

The Broadway star was put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, but doctors found a “new infection” in Cordero’s lung, and he underwent emergency surgery.

Kloots, who shares 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, said at the time, “I’m told the fact that he made it through the surgery is a win. We are taking any and all wins right now.”

Cordero first entered the ICU on March 31 when he was “having a hard time breathing” after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He had tested negative for COVID-19 twice before a third test came back positive.

A GoFundMe page has been organized by their friends to support Kloots and raise funds for Cordero’s medical bills. “Amanda is always one of the first to offer assistance to those in need. She brings kindness to people every day through her fitness training videos and social media following, so we are asking you to contribute to help her now! She needs to pay for the hospital bills which are already starting to come in,” the page’s description stated.

Kloots thanked her friends for setting the GoFundMe in an emotional video on her Instagram Story Saturday.

“We have a new home that we’re renovating right now so there’s gonna be some changes that need to be made. That is going to really help us. There are medical bills and we’re going to get Nick the best rehab that we possibly can now for his leg,” she said.

