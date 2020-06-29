Nick Cordero's Wife Asks for Prayers as She Describes His Recovery Setbacks as a 'Vicious Circle'

Amanda Kloots is hoping that her husband Nick Cordero has a "good week" in the intensive care unit.

On Monday, the fitness instructor asked her Instagram followers if they could keep Cordero, 41, in their thoughts and "pray that his body gets stronger" amid his recovery from coronavirus (COVID-19) complications.

"Here’s hoping for a good week," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with Cordero. "Prayer warriors please pray that his body gets stronger. Please pray that his Ph levels normalize. Please pray that he can get off blood pressure medicines. I believe in the power of prayer."

She ended her note with a Bible verse, quoting: "'Whatever you ask for in prayer you will receive if you have faith.' - Matthew 21:22 🙏🏻."

Kloots' request for prayers came as she shared an update on the Broadway star's condition, in which she described the setbacks in Cordero's ongoing health battle as a "vicious circle."

"Nick is doing okay. It's just that he's in this vicious ICU dance circle, where one thing goes right and another thing goes wrong, and the thing that was wrong goes right but the thing that goes right then goes wrong," she said in her Instagram Stories on Sunday night. "To me, right now, it's just like, 'How do we get out of this vicious circle — this circle of the ICU?'"

The mother of one, who shares 12-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, went on to detail some of the setbacks her husband has been experiencing amid his hospitalization, including "carbon dioxide problems" and "blood pressure issues."

"We kind of really need those things to get sorted in order to move forward," she shared. "I'm hoping — and I'm keeping the faith — that this week those things happen, that we see some sort of advancement."

"Please keep Nick in your prayers," she added to fans.

Last week, Kloots wrote on her Instagram that although Cordero has been making improvements, his hospitalization has taken an extreme toll on him — and his road to recovery is far from over.

"Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nick's body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time,” she shared on Thursday, alongside a photograph of the pair standing side-by-side.

"He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw," she continued. "He cannot move his body yet. He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable."

However, Kloots says she does all she can to remain positive.

"I give him any and all energy I can. I tell him goals that the doctors would like to see. I insist that he CAN do this!" she wrote. "People may look at me like I’m crazy. They may think that I don’t fully understand his condition because I’m smiling and singing in his room every day. I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality. I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day."

Cordero was first admitted to the hospital in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.

Amid Cordero's hospitalization, the actor also had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for his medical bills.