Nick Cordero's Wife Asks for Prayers About His 'Blood Pressure' as Condition Remains a 'Roller Coaster'

"I'm constantly praying for healing, and I'm not giving up hope and belief that it'll happen," Amanda Kloots said amid her husband's recovery from coronavirus complications

Amanda Kloots is "leaning into" her faith amid her husband Nick Cordero's recovery from coronavirus complications.

On Wednesday, the fitness instructor asked followers to keep Cordero, 41, in their thoughts and prayers he remains in the intensive care unit on the 77th day of his hospitalization.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Prayers for Nick. Please pray that Nick's blood pressure gets better," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside five emojis of praying hands.

The post came after Kloots said that her husband's condition was a "roller coaster" in an update on Tuesday night, telling her followers in a video that "some days are good, some days aren't."

"We're basically just trying to see if we can get him stable and strong enough to have more options," she explained. "That's where we're at right now. It's monotonous, and it is hard on a daily basis — very, very hard for me and, I'm sure, even more so for Nick."

Image zoom Amanda kloots/instagram

Kloots went on to say that she's been relying on her spirituality for strength during this difficult time, thanking fans who have reached out to show their support for Cordero.

"I've been really leaning into my faith," she shared. "I am just constantly praying, and I just can't thank you enough for praying and championing that. I go to be with a phone in my hand, researching and reading every DM that comes my way in hopes that it might be something to help Nick that we haven't thought of."

She added, "Every night I go to bed, I call the hospital and I get an update so I can go to sleep. Then, as soon as I wake up, I call the hospital and I hope for a good day. I constantly am praying for a miracle. I'm constantly praying for healing, and I'm not giving up hope and belief that it'll happen."

According to Kloots, Cordero is "still fighting" a month after he woke up from his medically induced coma, though the actor is "not very active" at the moment.

"Nick is there," she said. "There's not much going on, but he's there. His eyes are open and he's looking up and down and answering questions. He's there."

RELARED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Reveals His Condition Is 'Going Downhill'

In her update, Kloots — who shared earlier on Tuesday that their 12-month-old son Elvis Eduardo had taken his first steps — also opened up about how the family has been dealing with life away from Cordero, telling fans that it's "heartbreaking" her husband has missed so many of their child's milestones.

"Elvis took his first steps today," the mom of one said. "Of course, my mind went right to Nick and Nick missing that moment. That wasn't easy."

"Every day that goes by, I just feel like my heart is just breaking more and more and more because I think about him laying there, and I just am devastated," she continued. " I see our little boy — just the cutest little thing — growing up and doing all these first, and Nick missing them."

Earlier in June, Kloots celebrated Elvis' first birthday and shared her disappointment that her husband could not be present for the big day.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo Noam Galai/Getty

"Tomorrow is Elvis' first birthday. He was born at 6:41 a.m. We have some fun things planned for the little guy," Kloots said on her Instagram Stories last Tuesday. "I'll definitely be FaceTiming with Nick at some point. It breaks my heart that Nick can't be there — I literally can't even talk about it because it makes me so sad."

Cordero was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.

Amid Cordero's hospitalization, he also had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart.

In addition to prayers, Kloots has been asking fans to sing and dance to Cordero's "Live Your Life" using the hashtag #OffTheVent on social media. A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.