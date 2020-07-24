Nick Cordero's Wife Talks 'Transition' of Moving in to the Home They Bought Together: He 'Will Be with Us'

Amanda Kloots is preparing to move into the home she bought with her late husband, Nick Cordero.

On Friday, the fitness instructor, 38, opened up about her "new normal," sharing with followers that she's starting the process of moving their belongings into the Laurel Canyon home she purchased with the Broadway star before he died from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

"Heading back to Los Angeles today with a brave face. These next couple weeks I will start the transition of moving into the home Nick and I bought together," Kloots, who recently visited Ohio with her and Cordero's 13-month-old son Elvis Eduardo, wrote on her Instagram.

"I’m not expecting this to be easy, in fact I think it will be very hard, but I’m going into it knowing I need to be strong. I have to find my new normal, at least whatever that is for Elvis and I right now," the mom continued. "I know Nick will be with us. He wanted to live in this house more than anything so I’ll put lots of family photos up and make sure his presence is with us."

The family was in the middle of finalizing their cross-country move from New York City to Los Angeles when Cordero fell ill with the novel coronavirus. Their belongings were moved into a storage unit "because Nick went into the ICU and I couldn’t accept the delivery," according to another Instagram post from Kloots.

In April, Cordero's friend Zach Braff revealed that Kloots and her son had been staying at his guest house amid the actor's hospitalization.

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo Noam Galai/Getty

"The last thing Nick texted me before he went unconscious was, I said, 'Is there anything I can do?' And he said, 'Please look out for Amanda and Elvis,' " Braff recalled on his podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald, shortly following Cordero's passing.

"And I promised that I'm going to do that for the rest of my life," the Scrubs alum said. "And I want to make him proud."

Image zoom Nick Cordero (left) and Zach Braff (right) Walter McBride/FilmMagic

Braff, who starred alongside Cordero in Bullets Over Broadway, went on to say that he intends on taking care of Cordero's family.

"There's so many people that love Amanda and Elvis and we're all going to be doing our part to help give this child an extraordinary life," Braff said. "He just started walking and he's just the cutest kid ever. He's so cute."

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.