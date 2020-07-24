Nick Cordero's Wife Talks 'Transition' of Moving in to the Home They Bought Together: He 'Will Be with Us'
Nick Cordero died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41
Amanda Kloots is preparing to move into the home she bought with her late husband, Nick Cordero.
On Friday, the fitness instructor, 38, opened up about her "new normal," sharing with followers that she's starting the process of moving their belongings into the Laurel Canyon home she purchased with the Broadway star before he died from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.
"Heading back to Los Angeles today with a brave face. These next couple weeks I will start the transition of moving into the home Nick and I bought together," Kloots, who recently visited Ohio with her and Cordero's 13-month-old son Elvis Eduardo, wrote on her Instagram.
"I’m not expecting this to be easy, in fact I think it will be very hard, but I’m going into it knowing I need to be strong. I have to find my new normal, at least whatever that is for Elvis and I right now," the mom continued. "I know Nick will be with us. He wanted to live in this house more than anything so I’ll put lots of family photos up and make sure his presence is with us."
RELATED: Nick Cordero's Wife Says She's Experiencing a 'Different Type of Grief' in the Wake of Actor's Death
The family was in the middle of finalizing their cross-country move from New York City to Los Angeles when Cordero fell ill with the novel coronavirus. Their belongings were moved into a storage unit "because Nick went into the ICU and I couldn’t accept the delivery," according to another Instagram post from Kloots.
In April, Cordero's friend Zach Braff revealed that Kloots and her son had been staying at his guest house amid the actor's hospitalization.
Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus.
RELATED: Amanda Kloots Held a Memorial for Late Husband Nick Cordero: 'His Spirit Was Definitely There'
During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock, an amputated right leg and a temporary pacemaker.
"The last thing Nick texted me before he went unconscious was, I said, 'Is there anything I can do?' And he said, 'Please look out for Amanda and Elvis,' " Braff recalled on his podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald, shortly following Cordero's passing.
"And I promised that I'm going to do that for the rest of my life," the Scrubs alum said. "And I want to make him proud."
RELATED: Nick Cordero's Best Friend Zach Braff Mourns His Death: 'I Have Honestly Never Known a Kinder Person'
Braff, who starred alongside Cordero in Bullets Over Broadway, went on to say that he intends on taking care of Cordero's family.
"There's so many people that love Amanda and Elvis and we're all going to be doing our part to help give this child an extraordinary life," Braff said. "He just started walking and he's just the cutest kid ever. He's so cute."
In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.