Nick Cordero's Wife Shares Update on His Condition, Says He'll Have an MRI: 'I Have a Lot of Hope'

Nick Cordero‘s wife, Amanda Kloots, is giving fans an update on the Broadway star’s condition after he had his right leg amputated due to coronavirus complications.

On Tuesday, Kloots shared on her Instagram Stories that “things are going pretty well” with Cordero, 41, after his surgery, telling her followers that doctors want to perform an MRI scan on the actor to make sure his brain and spine have not been affected.

“Nick is being slowly weaned off some medicines and machines, which is a really great progress,” Kloots said of her husband, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and has been using a ventilator to breathe. “Mental status is still unchanged and so what they want to do is an MRI as soon as possible.”

She continued, “They want to make sure he’s in good condition to do that. They want to get him down to an MRI to further investigate what’s going on with his brain and spine, just to cover all bases.”

Kloots went on to express her confidence in Cordero’s recovery, telling fans, “I’m pretty actually, for the first time in a couple of days, feeling like things are slowly progressing.”

She added, “So I have a lot of hope and a lot of — I’m feeling like things are going in a good way.”

Cordero — who previously appeared in Rock of Ages, A Bronx Tale, Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway, the last-mentioned of which earned him a Tony nomination — has been in the intensive care unit since late March.

He was first admitted to the hospital when he was “having a hard time breathing” after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Cordero had tested negative for COVID-19 twice before a third test came back positive.

Things took a turn for the worse after the actor became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma. He was then hooked up to an ECMO machine to “support his heart and his lungs,” according to Kloots.

Still sedated, Cordero was also put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, but doctors found a “new infection” in his lung, and he underwent emergency surgery.

While recovering, Cordero began having issues with blood clots in his right leg, which was preventing blood from going to his toes. Doctors had placed him on blood-thinners to help, but the medication only caused other problems, such as a dropping in his blood pressure and internal bleeding in his intestines.

By Saturday, Kloots said his doctors had come to the difficult decision to amputate Cordero’s leg. He successfully made it through the operation later that day.

“An uneventful day in the ICU is a GOOD DAY!! HALLELUJAH!” Kloots wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday night.

“It seems like Nick’s body is responding well to his surgery and recovering well,” she added at the time. “I asked for a miracle yesterday because my spirits were low and I think we got one today. He is alive and recovering well.”

Over the weekend, a GoFundMe page was organized by their friends to support Kloots and raise funds for Cordero’s medical bills. As of Tuesday afternoon, it has raised $400,108.

“Amanda is always one of the first to offer assistance to those in need. She brings kindness to people every day through her fitness training videos and social media following, so we are asking you to contribute to help her now! She needs to pay for the hospital bills which are already starting to come in,” the page’s description reads.

Kloots — who shares 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero — thanked her friends for setting the GoFundMe in an emotional video on her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

“We have a new home that we’re renovating right now so there’s gonna be some changes that need to be made. That is going to really help us,” she said. “There are medical bills and we’re going to get Nick the best rehab that we possibly can now for his leg.”

Kloots has also been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance on social media in support of Cordero, using the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

