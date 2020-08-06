Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Shares Touching Tribute 1 Month After His Death: 'I Miss You'

"Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day," Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram

Amanda Kloots is honoring her late husband Nick Cordero, who passed away on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

The fitness instructor, 38, shared a touching tribute addressed to the Broadway star on her Instagram Wednesday to mark the one-month anniversary of his death.

"Dear Nick, it’s been one month since you’ve been gone," Kloots wrote alongside a picture of the couple together. "I wish I could say it has got easier, but with each passing day I miss you more and more."

The mother of one went on to express how much she wishes Cordero were here with their 13-month-old son, Elvis Eduardo.

"I wish I could see you, hold you, kiss you, talk to you, hear your voice, get a hug, see you with Elvis," she wrote. "Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day."

"I love you forever and always ❤️," she added.

Kloots has been open about her grief in the wake of Cordero's death.

"I lost my husband. Elvis lost his father, but today I realized we lost our family," she wrote in a heartbreaking note on Instagram last week. "We didn’t really even get to be a family. We won’t have those memories that I dreamed of since Elvis was born. This hit me hard. It stung like a horrible bug bite actually."

"The pain of everything has recently begun to stop me in my tracks. I’ll be doing something and I freeze, unable to think or move. My gut aches, it actually aches deeper than I ever knew it could," Kloots continued.

"Grieving is a journey we all do differently. Talking about it when I have the strength is helping me. I don’t always have the strength, sometimes I can’t talk at all. There are no answers. There is no right or wrong. I can only allow myself the time and the process and be honest with that."

In a tearful video posted on her Instagram Stories in July, Kloots got candid about mourning her husband and shared with followers that "grief is such a weird thing."

"When you're grieving and you're going through something like this, and you go through your day, you feel almost sometimes like 'Am I allowing myself to grieve?' " the Hurray For clothing designer explained. "I just start to question myself about everything that I'm experiencing right now."

"It oftentimes doesn't hit me until night when I'm going to sleep," she said about grief. "I don't think there is a right answer to grief or how someone grieves."

Prior to his death, Cordero was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than 90 days due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated actor faced a series of complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.