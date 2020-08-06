Nick Cordero's Wife Opens Up About How Her New Hobby of Tennis Is Helping Through the Mourning Process

Amanda Kloots is finding solace in a new hobby one month after her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, died from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

On her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the fitness instructor, 38, opened up about how she's been experiencing a "hard time" in recent weeks and shared with followers how learning tennis has helped her in the wake of Cordero's death.

"I just got home from my tennis lesson and I have to tell you, I am just loving it so much," she said. "I love that I get to leave the house, move my body, sweat, focus and think about something completely new and different. It's really, really helping me."

"I had a really hard time lately — the last two weeks especially," Kloots explained. "These little things do seem to be helping here and there, and this new hobby is a great thing."

"I highly recommend it to anyone who is grieving or going through a loss to dive into something completely new," she added.

Kloots took up tennis last month after receiving what she said was "really good advice" from a friend on how to process grief.

"We started talking about grief and grieving and she said, 'Amanda, it would be a great thing for you if you found something that was new for yourself right now, that is new that you haven't done before, that doesn't have any attachment to your past with Nick and your past as Nick and Amanda,' " she shared in July.

"She said, 'You have so much in your life that is with Nick that will always be with Nick, but maybe something that will help you through this grief is to find something ... that is your experience and yours alone that can make you feel comforted during this transition.' "

On Wednesday, Kloots opened up about grief when she shared a touching tribute to Cordero to mark the one-month anniversary of his passing.

"Dear Nick, it’s been one month since you’ve been gone," Kloots wrote alongside a picture of the couple together. "I wish I could say it has got easier, but with each passing day I miss you more and more."

The mother of one went on to express how much she wishes Cordero was present with their 13-month-old son, Elvis Eduardo.

"I wish I could see you, hold you, kiss you, talk to you, hear your voice, get a hug, see you with Elvis," she wrote. "Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day."

"I love you forever and always ❤️," she added.

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized for over 90 days due to complications related to the novel COVID-19 virus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.