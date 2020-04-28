Nick Cordero Went Into Septic Shock After Infection in Lungs Spread to His Blood, Says Wife

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Nick Cordero has been battling new complications in his fight against Covid-19 , according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

On Tuesday, the fitness instructor — who has been documenting her husband's hospitalization on her social media — shared in an update on her Instagram Stories that the Broadway star, 41, "ended up getting an infection in his lungs" that spread to his blood, causing him to go into "a little bit of a septic shock" after developing a fever.

According to Kloots, Cordero's medical team have since "went in and completely clean out his lungs" and gave the actor "a really strong antibiotic to help him with the infection in his lungs." She also said doctors did place Cordero on medication to help with his blood pressure, but are now slowly weaning him off the drug.

"This kind of came out of nowhere after two days of really great progress," she told her followers, explaining that Cordero is now "back to feeling better" and "resting" following the ordeal. "We kind of just wait and see. He is throwing us through some loops, that’s for sure."

Kloots added that Cordero's condition has since stabilized and his "fever is under control."

The new development came almost a day after Kloots said that Cordero's doctors had to postpone plans to remove him off a ventilator and put in a breathing tube due to his fever.

Cordero — who starred in Rock of Ages and Waitress and was nominated for a Tony for his role in Bullets Over Broadway — has been in the intensive care unit since late March.

He was first admitted to the hospital when he was “having a hard time breathing” after being diagnosed with pneumonia. At the time, Cordero had tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) twice before a third test came back positive.

Things took a turn for the worse after Cordero became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma. He was then hooked up to a ventilator and an ECMO machine to “support his heart and his lungs,” according to Kloots.

Still sedated, Cordero was also put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, but doctors found an infection in his lung and he underwent emergency surgery.

While recovering, Cordero began having issues with blood clots in his right leg, which was preventing blood from circulating to his toes. After the blood thinners he was on to help with the clots started causing other problems, such as a dropping in his blood pressure and internal bleeding in his intestines, doctors made the difficult decision to amputate Cordero’s leg.

Last week, Kloots shared in an update that Cordero — with whom she shares 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo — had "two negative COVID tests" since the amputation surgery, though doctors had to put in a temporary pacemaker to help stabilize his irregular heart rate.

In support of her husband, Kloots has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick. A GoFundMe page was also recently created by their friends to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills as he is continues to be treated at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

