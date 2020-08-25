Nick Cordero Tribute Concert to Take Place Labor Day Weekend

Nick Cordero died on July 5 at the age of 41 after a long battle with coronavirus

A tribute concert celebrating the life of late Broadway actor Nick Cordero is scheduled to take place over Labor Day weekend on Broadway on Demand.

The virtual memorial will feature appearances from his former cast-mates on some of his best-known shows — including A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages and Waitress — for special performances.

Friends and family members will also take part in the tribute, reportedly to share photographs, videos and treasured memories of their time with Cordero.

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

He is survived by his wife Amanda Kloots, whom he wed in September 2017, and their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

Kloots has been candid about dealing with her grief following her husband's death. She most recently opened up to her Instagram followers about missing him when she goes to sleep.

On Sunday, Kloots, 38, shared an old photo of she and Cordero laying down taking a nap together. In the snap, Cordero — with his eyes opened — smiled at the camera as his wife laid beside him sleeping.

"I found this on Nick's phone," Kloots wrote in her caption. "I don’t remember him taking this picture but know exactly where we are here. I really miss sleeping next to him, cuddling into his shoulder and having someone to hold. ❤️."

In addition to the tribute concert, on September 17, Cordero’s Live Your Life live album will be released to coincide with what would have been the late actor’s 42nd birthday.

To support the Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.