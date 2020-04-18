Broadway Star Nick Cordero to Have His Right Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

Image zoom

Broadway star Nick Cordero will have his right leg amputated as a result of coronavirus-related complications, his wife Amanda Kloots announced on her Instagram Story Saturday.

Cordero, 41, has spent 18 days in intensive care while sick with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). “We got some difficult news yesterday,” Kloots began in her latest video update, before revealing that the blood thinners initially helping to ease some clotting in Cordero’s leg were causing issues with his blood pressure, as well as leading to internal bleeding in his intestines.

“We took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause the clotting in the right leg,” Kloots shared. “So the right leg will be amputated today.”

On Thursday, Kloots gave an update indicating that she was unsure “if he’ll be able to walk again” due to the “blood flow issues” in his leg.

This latest health update comes days after doctors found a “new infection” in Cordero’s lung and he underwent emergency surgery.

“He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back,” Kloots said in an April 11 video posted to her Instagram Story.

After Cordero was put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, things were “really moving in the right direction,” until immediate surgery became necessary.

“We were waiting again and this afternoon we got a phone call that things were really moving in the right direction and that his life was being saved, which was huge,” Kloots said. “And we all kind of celebrated for a minute until we got a phone call shortly right after saying one of the cannulas for the ECMO was stopping blood flow to his right leg and they had to go into immediate surgery to save the blood flow to his leg.”

Kloots, who shares 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, added at the time, “I’m told the fact that he made it through the surgery is a win. We are taking any and all wins right now.”

Cordero first entered the ICU on March 31 when he was “having a hard time breathing” after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He had tested negative for COVID-19 twice before a third test came back positive.

A GoFundMe page has been organized to support Kloots and raise funds for Cordero’s medical bills. “Amanda is always one of the first to offer assistance to those in need. She brings kindness to people every day through her fitness training videos and social media following, so we are asking you to contribute to help her now! She needs to pay for the hospital bills which are already starting to come in,” the page’s description stated.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.