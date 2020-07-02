Nick Cordero Undergoes Procedure to Remove Temporary Pacemaker: 'Hoping and Praying It Helps,' Says Wife

Nick Cordero's recovery from coronavirus complications continues.

The 41-year-old Broadway star's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared on her Instagram Stories that her husband underwent a procedure to have his temporary pacemaker removed earlier on Wednesday, explaining that doctors hope "removing lines will help with infections that can cause blood pressure issues."

"He hasn't been pacing so they feel confident that this will be OK," the fitness instructor, 38, wrote. "It's also good to remove lines and if his heart is doing OK that's great news."

"Hoping and praying it helps!" she added.

The procedure came on Cordero's 91st day in the intensive care unit. The actor received a temporary pacemaker in late April after experiencing some irregular heartbeats that alarmed his medical team, according to Kloots.

"His heart is functioning well, but he has had these dips in his heart rate for a little while now, and this one last time apparently was enough that requires them to do this procedure to put a temporary pacemaker in his heart," she explained at the time.

In her update on Wednesday night, Kloots also urged followers to "be safe" this upcoming Fourth of July weekend as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the United States continues to rise.

"The newest patients are 20-40 age range," she wrote. "You do not want this virus."

Kloots opened up about Cordero's ongoing health struggles during her appearance on CBS This Morning Thursday, revealing that her husband may need a double lung transplant to recover from his coronavirus complications.

"That is most likely the possibility," Kloots said of the transplant. "A 99 percent chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live."

However, she emphasized "that is a long road away and a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate."

During the interview, Kloots also compared Cordero's health setbacks to a "vicious circle or the ICU dance because you just feel like you're in this momentum of going around, around, around like a hamster wheel."

"I just want us to get out of the hamster wheel," she said.

Still, the mom of one — who shares 12-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero — continues to hold out hope and remain positive.

"They told me four times that he won't survive. Sometimes even he won't survive through the night, but he has," she shared. "He's fighting. I see it every day. Nick's doctor sees it. And as long as he's in there and fighting, I'll continue to fight with him."

And while Kloots wishes she could "jump in his bed and hug him and grab him and squeeze him," she knows to be careful during her hospital visits with Cordero.

"So I grab his hand...and I'm waiting for the day that he holds my hand back," she added.

Cordero was first admitted to the hospital in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.

The Tony Award nominee also had his right leg amputated amid his hospitalization. He since tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for his medical bills.