"He is and has been negative for COVID for weeks," Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, said of her husband in a health update

Nick Cordero Is 'Still Very Sick' as Doctors Place Him in a 'Proning Position,' Says Wife

Nick Cordero is still experiencing coronavirus-related complications despite now testing negative for COVID-19.

The Broadway star's wife Amanda Kloots gave fans an update on her husband's condition on Monday, sharing on Instagram Stories that Cordero, 41, is "still very sick" and his doctors have placed him in a prone position — in which patients lay flat on their stomachs — in order to help him breathe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nick is doing slightly better than yesterday. He is still very sick and battling a lot," Kloots wrote. "They turned him to a proning position today to open his airways. He has had this before and it helped a lot."

"They also cleaned his lungs out again to help fight the infection," Kloots continued, referencing to a lung infection that caused Cordero's health to temporarily go "downhill" last week.

Image zoom Amanda kloots/instagram

Although Cordero tested positive for coronavirus in April, Kloots wrote in another post that her husband "is and has been COVID negative now for weeks."

"What he is and has been dealing with is the fail out from the virus from the virus and from infections that arise from being in the ICU as long as he has," she explained.

The fitness instructor, who has been documenting Cordero's condition on social media, added in her post: "Please keep your prayers coming!"

Image zoom Amanda kloots/instagram

Cordero was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. Since his hospitalization, the actor has undergone numerous medical procedures due to issues related to coronavirus — including emergency surgery, a tracheostomy, and a leg amputation.

The actor, who woke up from his medically induced coma earlier this month, recently experienced a major setback in his recovery when doctors found "some new lung infection in his lungs," Kloots said in an update over the weekend.

“It’s been a tough week,” she shared, noting that Cordero has been “slowly recovering” and “getting back to where he was before this infection came about."

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Amanda Kloots/Instagram

“We’re just hoping that he can come off some more medications and that his settings on machines can come down,” she said, referencing the ventilator her husband is still on due to the ongoing infection. “Right now we’re just looking for slow, steady, small wins to keep him resting and recovering.”

“But I’m so proud of Nick. I’m really proud of how strong he is, and what’s he’s gone through, and his will,” she added, before acknowledging the toll her husband’s extended health crisis has had on her as well. “I’m exhausted if you can’t tell. Physically and emotionally and mentally exhausted. This has been the craziest ride ever but you know, we’re still here and we’re still fighting.”

Kloots is currently asking fans to show their support by singing and dancing to Cordero's "Live Your Life" on social media using the hashtag #OffTheVent. A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.