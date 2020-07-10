"He kept going in and out, kissing the phone, kissing his dad," Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared on her Instagram Stories

Nick Cordero's Son Elvis, 1, Has Been Watching Old Videos of Actor and 'Kissing the Phone'

Nick Cordero, who died on Sunday from coronavirus (COVID-19) complications at the age of 41, lives on through video for his family.

On Thursday, Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots shared a heart-wrenching clip on her Instagram Stories of their son Elvis Eduardo, 13 months, watching home videos of his dad.

In the clip, little Elvis can be seen sitting on a bed as a video of Cordero plays on a cellphone nearby. Upon hearing the Broadway star's voice, the toddler lets out a sweet coo and picks up the phone to hold it in front of his face.

According to Kloots, her son has been trying to kiss the screen while watching videos of Cordero since the actor's passing.

"I have to tell you the cutest story," the mom of one says in a later post. "I, of course, didn't get it on camera because I didn't expect this to happen. But I was showing Elvis videos of Nick and ... Elvis saw it and smiled, and I'm not even kidding you, leans into the phone and give his dad a kiss."

Kloots then shares that Elvis "kept going" as he continued to watch the video, saying, "I kept playing the video again and he kept trying to press the button. He kept going in and out, kissing the phone, kissing his dad."

"My heart, of course, just melted," she says. "In a way, it made me feel so good because it made me feel like he recognizes Nick, you know? Like he knows who he is and he recognizes his dad even though it's been over three months."

Cordero died on Sunday morning at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized for over 90 days due to complications of the novel coronavirus.

"My husband was a very special man," Kloots tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "He was everyone’s friend. We taught each other things, challenging each other to grow. We loved to sing and dance wherever we were. Just looking at him doing the simplest things would bring a smile to my face."

She adds, "As a husband, I don’t think a day went by that he didn’t say to me, ‘I’m the luckiest.’ Words can’t describe how much I will miss him, his presence, his voice. I’m heartbroken."

Kloots and Cordero met while working on the 2014 musical Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned for a Tony Award nomination. At the time, Kloots was still married to her first husband, who she divorced when she was 32.

The two got engaged in March 2017 during a trip to Woodstock, New York ahead of Kloots' birthday when Cordero got down on one knee at a castle overlooking the Hudson Valley. They got married in September of that same year ("We didn't want to drag it on," Kloots recalled on her Instagram Story in May) and welcomed son Elvis in June 2019.

“He lived for that little boy,” Cordero’s Rock of Ages costar Constantine Maroulis tells PEOPLE. “He was born to be a parent. They both were.”

Kloots couldn’t visit Cordero for the first 79 days he spent in the hospital, so she would stand outside every day to pray for him and talk to him. For the next two months, Cordero experienced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock, an amputated right leg and a temporary pacemaker.

Kloots announced her husband's death on Instagram Sunday night, mourning the life they had together.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," she wrote.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.