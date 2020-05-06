"So the doctor just really thinks that this is just a great sign," Nick Cordero's wife said in an update on Wednesday

Nick Cordero Showing 'Early Signs' of Waking Up, Says Wife: 'Some of the Best News We've Gotten'

Nick Cordero's latest health update amid his ongoing recovery from coronavirus complications is a positive one.

Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots shared on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday that Cordero's doctor just informed her that Cordero, 41, is showing early signs of tracking, meaning that he's starting to track objects' movements with his eyes.

And while Kloots' brother Todd just left after a month of being there for her after arriving on "probably the saddest day that we've had here," Todd "left on probably some of the best news that we've gotten so far."

She continued, saying that the doctor "just called and said that Nick is showing very, very, very early, early, early stages of tracking, which means he started to wake up, which is huge, early, early, early signs."

"But basically he's opened his eyes, but nothing's been behind it," she added. "And now he's slowly starting to show signs."

"Again, these are early, early, early signs and super, super small movements that not only one nurse saw, but a couple. So the doctor just really thinks that this is just a great sign and that he's starting to wake up," she added.

"Mother's Day is Sunday, maybe he'll wake up for me and for his mom — what a gift — but honestly, such wonderful news to hear," she continued. "I told Todd as soon as you left, I said, 'You came in on trauma, and you left with triumph.'"

As for her emotional state, Kloots said she's "feeling a little bit of relief here," before adding, "I just feel like what a great, great phone call to get from the doctor. Just these small, small wins, but it's showing signs that there's some hope."

Cordero's progress comes after Kloots revealed had a bit of a "rocky night" on Tuesday.

In an Instagram Stories video, Kloots said that her husband's oxygen levels dropped on Monday and doctors had to perform a procedure to "get rid of some more infection" in the Broadway star's lungs after he had underwent a tracheostomy several days prior.

"Hey everybody, a quick Nick update: He had a bit of a rocky night. His oxygen levels went down, but [the doctors] got him right back," she shared, assuring fans that Cordero was now in a more stable condition. "They did like a lung scraping to get rid of some more infection, and he's now back to some good numbers so things tend to be going in the right direction."

"So far, I think he's back to being stable with some good-looking things," she continued. "Fingers crossed for a good day and the possibility always of waking up."

Kloots also shared photo of wearing wearing one of Cordero's jackets at home as her husband continues to remain at the hospital.

"I now just wear all of Nicks clothes," she captioned the shot.

Last week, Kloots shared that she had picked up some of Cordero's personal effects — including his wedding ring — from the hospital to wear while at home with their 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo.

Sharing photos of a "much needed day at the beach" with their baby boy, the fitness instructor wrote on her Instagram, "I went to the hospital this morning and picked up Nick's personal items. I just felt like I wanted to keep his wedding ring, personal items, etc at home instead of the hospital."

In the pictures, Kloots can be seen wearing several gold chains as she carries her infant son on her shoulders. According to the mom, one of the necklaces belongs to Cordero and she has been wearing it to "feel closer" to her husband.

"Nick always wore this necklace with this gorgeous medallion that was his fathers. I put it on immediately along with a pinky ring I gave him for his birthday this year," she continued. "Anything to feel closer to him at this time makes me feel better. ❤️."

Cordero — who starred in Rock of Ages and Waitress and was nominated for a Tony for his role in Bullets Over Broadway — has been in the intensive care unit since late March.

He was first admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Shortly after being admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, he became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Still sedated, Cordero was also put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, but doctors found an infection in his lung and he underwent emergency surgery.

While in recovery, the actor began having issues with blood clots in his right leg, which was preventing blood from circulating to his toes. After the blood thinners he was on to help with the clots started causing other problems, doctors made the difficult decision to amputate Cordero’s leg.

Though Cordero has since tested negative for the novel coronavirus, Kloots revealed on Thursday that her husband's lungs have become "severely damaged."

"The doctor told me that if Nick was in his seventies, we'd be having a different conversation. He's 41, and he's been fighting. He's been fighting really hard. We know he's literally been thrown every curveball that he could be thrown," she said in a health update. "I'm not giving up hope."

In support of her husband, Kloots has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance to Cordero's song "Live Your Life" on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick. A GoFundMe page was also created by their friends to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.

