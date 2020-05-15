"This goes out to everyone who is fighting this terrible disease and all of those out there, like us, who love them," Zach Braff said

Nick Cordero Receives Sweet Tribute from Zach Braff and Rock of Ages Cast After Waking Up from Coma

Nick Cordero's friends are banding together to show their support after the Broadway star woke up from a medically induced coma amid his hospitalization for coronavirus-related complications.

On Thursday night, pal Zach Braff introduced a sweet tribute the Los Angeles cast of Rock of Ages made for Cordero — who previously starred in the Broadway production of the rock musical — during the Chrysalis Night In virtual charity event.

"Everything has gone wrong for Nick. I won't even go into the many complications, but he ultimately has lost his right leg due to complications," Braff, who starred alongside Cordero in Bullets Over Broadway, said during the stream. "Several days ago, he opened his eyes and has showed some promising signs of returning to us, but it's going to be a long road for him."

The Scrubs alum, 45, then shared a cover of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" performed by the Rock of Ages cast in support of Cordero.

"This goes out to everyone who is fighting this terrible disease and all of those out there, like us, who love them," he said.

The tribute was first posted by Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, on her Instagram in late April.

That same month, Cordero's Waitress family also got together virtually to perform a rendition of his song "Live Your Life" as a way to cheer on the actor amid his hospitalization.

Cordero was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what his family initially believed was pneumonia.

Shortly after, he was placed in a medically induced coma and hooked to a ventilator and an ECMO machine to help with his breathing. During this time, Cordero also tested positive for the novel COVID-19 virus after two negative test results.

Kloots detailed the many setbacks her husband has faced amid his battle with coronavirus — including "an infection that caused his heart to stop" and "two mini strokes" — in an Instagram post last week.

"Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did," she wrote of her husband, who has since tested negative for the respiratory virus.

"He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1," Kloots shared.

"Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart."