Nick Cordero's One-Man Show to Be Released as a Live Album on His Birthday

The Broadway star died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41

Nick Cordero's legacy will live on through his music.

On Wednesday, the late Broadway star's wife, Amanda Kloots, announced that a live recording of Cordero's last cabaret show will be released on Sept. 17 to coincide with what would've been his 42nd birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cordero, who passed away on July 5 from coronavirus complications, performed the one-man act at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below in April 2019.

"Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news," Kloots shared on her Instagram, alongside the cover art for the record. "I’ve never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform. I was so proud of him and absolutely loved watching him onstage these two nights. He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story... his story."

She added that the album will include "some Broadway tunes with fun guest stars" as well as Cordero's song, "Live Your Life," which many fans performed on social media as a tribute to the actor during his months-long hospitalization for complications related to the novel COVID-19 virus.

According to friend and Tony Award-winning producer Michael J. Moritz, all proceeds from the album will go towards Cordero's family.

Earlier this month, Kloots held a small memorial for her late husband and detailed the "celebration" of his life in a heartfelt post on her Instagram.

Alongside a sweet photo with her and Cordero's 13-month-old son Elvis Eduardo, the mom of one wrote, "He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots with son Elvis Eduardo Amanda Kloots/Instagram

Kloots said the group listened to the song, "I'm Here" from the Broadway show, The Color Purple.

"Nick and I saw this show on Broadway years ago and we left the theater in tears, speechless. As it was being played last night the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard," Kloots recalled. "Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it. But, I know Nick is up above routing for me, believing in me and hoping for me."

"He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son. I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that," she explained. "So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, 'Ok. When I’m doubting if I can get through this, I’m playing this song. It will be my motto.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Tells PEOPLE: 'Words Can't Describe How Much I Will Miss Him'

Kloots continued, telling her followers she "never thought" this would be her journey, and that she's going to take it "one day, one step at a time."

"I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel," Kloots added.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.