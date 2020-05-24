Nick Cordero Recently Suffered from 'New Lung Infection' Says Wife: 'It's Been a Tough Week'

“Right now we’re just looking for slow, steady, small wins to keep him resting and recovering," Amanda Kloots said over the weekend

Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots has revealed that a new infection was what caused her husband’s health to temporarily go “downhill” several days ago.

“It’s been a tough week,” the fitness instructor said over the weekend in a social media update, before revealing for the first time what had changed in the 41-year-old Broadway star’s health amid his recovery from coronavirus-related complications.

“Nick suffered from some new lung infection in his lungs earlier this week,” she explained, noting that fortunately, “since then he’s been slowly recovering” and “getting back to where he was before this infection came about.”

Prior to the setback, Cordero, who was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what his family initially believed was pneumonia, had already been dealing with a “lingering” infection in his left lung, which he’s been dealing with since going into septic shock last month.

Moving forward, Kloots says the goal is for slow and steady improvement.

“We’re just hoping that he can come off some more medications and that his settings on machines can come down,” she shared in her weekend health update, referencing the ventilator her husband is still on due to the ongoing infection. “Right now we’re just looking for slow, steady, small wins to keep him resting and recovering.”

“But I’m so proud of Nick. I’m really proud of how strong he is, and what’s he’s gone through, and his will,” she added, before acknowledging the toll her husband’s extended health crisis has had on her as well. “I’m exhausted if you can’t tell. Physically and emotionally and mentally exhausted. This has been the craziest ride ever but you know, we’re still here and we’re still fighting.”

Before calling it a night, Kloots encouraged everybody who’s been cheering her husband on to “hug your loved ones” and tell them “I love you.”

“Do it for me. Do it for Nick” she said. “Don’t take a day for granted, guys.”

The positive update came just several days after Kloots shared a tearful message on May 20, saying that her husband, who had recently woken up from his medically induced coma, had gone through a “bad morning.”

“Unfortunately, things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now," she said. “It's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you.

Just one day later, as Kloots shared that her husband had taken a "step forward," she noted that the road to recovery isn't always a straight line.

“One of the things that I have learned about this whole process is that the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back. And that’s kind of what happened to us in these last couple 24 hours,” she said. “It’s been another roller coaster, but this one goes out to the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai, the power of prayer and the power of energy and support.”

“We have been singing and dancing and lifting him up in only positive thoughts and words and deeds. And guys, it’s making a difference,” the mother of one added. “He’s not done. He’s not done.”

Kloots, who has been unwavering in her commitment to positivity amid her husband’s health battle, has been asking fans to show their support by singing and dancing to Cordero's "Live Your Life" on social media using the hashtag #OffTheVent.

“There’s a new hashtag in town and it is #OffTheVent because if we can make this happen, like we did with #WakeUpNick, that will mean that this infection in Nick’s lungs is gone, or not necessarily gone, but better, and that means we can get him off the ventilator,” she said earlier this month, as she detailed her husband’s next health milestone to reach.

“Nick is fighting for his life every day in that ICU and I know he isn’t giving up. We’re not giving up. Nobody is giving up. This infection is gonna go away and he is gonna get off that ventilator,” she added. “That’s the only mindset that I have right now.”

A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.