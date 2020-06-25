Nick Cordero's Wife Reveals He Has a 'New Infection' That Doctors Have 'Under Control'

"We just kind of need slow, steady, stable days," Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, said in an update on his condition

Nick Cordero has hit a slight bump on his road to recovery from coronavirus complications.

The 41-year-old Broadway star's wife, Amanda Kloots, told followers on her Instagram Stories Wednesday that her husband and has a "new infection," though doctors are currently taking care of it.

"Nick has a little bit of a new infection, but they got it under control," she shared, adding that Cordero's physicians are "switching some things out" to help. "They don't think there will be any kind of issue for the progress that we're, hopefully, making day by day."

Kloots, who has been visiting Cordero in the hospital since last week, added that her husband was "pretty much alert" when she checked on him earlier that day.

"We just kind of need slow, steady, stable days," she said.

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots

Kloots went into detail about Cordero's condition in an Instagram post on Thursday, writing alongside a photo of the two of them together, "Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nicks body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time."

"He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw. I have been doing passive physical therapy on him to help in any way I can to get him stronger, to keep his joints moving and engage his muscles," she continued.

"He cannot move his body yet. He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable."

Nick Cordero

The mom of one — who shares 12-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero — added that having Cordero in the ICU for 85 days has been emotionally and mentally straining.

"Is this defeating? Sometimes it is, I won’t lie," she shared. "I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand."

Still, Kloots remains positive about Cordero's recovery, telling fans that "instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined!"

"I give him any and all energy I can. I tell him goals that the doctors would like to see. I insist that he CAN do this!" she wrote. "People may look at me like I’m crazy. They may think that I don’t fully understand his condition because I’m smiling and singing in his room everyday. I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him."

"That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality," she added. "I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day. With God on our side anything can happen!"

Cordero was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.

Amid Cordero's hospitalization, the actor also had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart.

A GoFundMe page has been created in support of Cordero's family and to raise funds for his medical bills.