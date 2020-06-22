Nick Cordero's Wife Says He Was 'More Alert' During Hospital Visit on Father's Day

Despite being in the hospital, Nick Cordero had a "great day" on Father's Day as he continues to recover from coronavirus complications, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

On Sunday, Kloots — who shares 12-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, 41 — looked in on her husband at the ICU of Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and gave fans an update on the Broadway star's condition following the visit.

"I'm leaving my visit with Nick and he was having such a great day, actually," she said on her Instagram Stories. "He was more alert than I've seen him in a little while and he was really following [with] his eyes a lot."

Kloots went on to share a tradition she recently started with Cordero, telling followers that she sings "Our House" by Crosby, Stills & Nash to her husband during every hospital visit.

"This song, 'Our House,' was written in Laurel Canyon not far from the house that we bought. I just felt like it's so apropos and our house is just this cozy little canyon house, and so I just started singing it to him every time before I leave."

"Then, I say a big prayer, and I hold his hand and give him a kiss," she continued. "I just tell him that we will live in our house one day and just keep fighting."

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo

Kloots also posted a sweet Father's Day tribute to Cordero on her Instagram, sharing a photo of the actor with their son shortly following his birth.

"That first proud dad moment... taking your baby home from the hospital!" she wrote in the caption. "I love this photo of Nick. He is so happy and so excited to be going home with his son!"

The mom also gave a shoutout to her family for taking care of Elvis while Cordero remains in the hospital, writing, "Since Nick has been sick my brother and my father, who are both incredible fathers, have really helped to fill that void for Elvis."

"I do love seeing Elvis get so close to his uncle and grandpa. It is a silver lining in all of this that we are all together and will celebrate Fathers Day for Nick with everyone," she added.

During her visit on Friday, Kloots shared a photo from the hospital holding Cordero's hand.

She captioned the post with lyrics from "Don’t Give Up On Me" by Andy Grammer, which include the words, "I will fight / I will fight for you / I always do until my heart / Is black and blue."

Grammer, 36, later recorded himself performing the song in dedication to Kloots and Cordero.

"I listened to this song today on repeat! I played it at the hospital, on my way home, and then the rest of the day. The lyrics are so encouraging for someone going through a battle, a long road that you CANNOT give up on!" Kloots wrote on her Instagram, sharing a video of the performance. "Thank you Andy! You have no idea how special this was to receive!"

Cordero was first admitted to the hospital for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.

Amid Cordero's hospitalization, he also had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.