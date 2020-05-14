Nick Cordero, who is recovering from COVID-19 after several complications, woke up from his medically induced coma on Tuesday

Nick Cordero's Wife Opens Up About His Mental State and an 'Issue with the Infection in His Lungs'

Nick Cordero's condition is improving after waking up from a month-long coma, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

Kloots — who has been documenting her husband's hospitalization for coronavirus (COVID-19) complications on social media — opened up about Cordero's current mental state in an Instagram Stories update on Thursday, telling followers that the Broadway star, 41, is getting a "little stronger" with each passing day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"His mental status is looking good," she shared. "He's getting better and better every day. A little stronger every day, so things are really looking great on that front."

However, Kloots noted that Cordero is not completely out of the woods yet as her husband is "still having a little bit of an issue with the infection in his lungs."

"But mental status: We are on good, good progress with mental status," she continued.

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

In a note shared to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kloots revealed that Cordero is conscious and responding to commands after spending more than a month in the intensive care unit.

"Nick is awake! He is extremely weak, so weak that he can’t close his mouth," she wrote.

"But he is following commands which means his mental status is coming back this is a long road, a very long road. We are on our way to #coderocky," she added, referring to the term health care workers use to describe coronavirus patients being discharged from the hospital following a full recovery.

Cordero — who starred in Waitress and Rock of Ages and was nominated for a Tony Award for is role in Bullets of Broadway — was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what the family initially believed was pneumonia.

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Amanda Kloots/Instagram

Shortly after, he was placed in a medically induced coma and hooked to a ventilator and an ECMO machine to help with his breathing. During this time, Cordero also tested positive for COVID-19 after two negative test results.

Kloots detailed the many setbacks her husband has faced amid his battle with the coronavirus — including "an infection that caused his heart to stop" and "two mini strokes" — in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did," she wrote of her husband, who has since tested negative for the respiratory virus.

"He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1," Kloots shared.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Says His Body Is 'Responding Well' to Surgery After Leg Amputation

On Tuesday, Kloots said in an Instagram Live video that physical therapy "will really help" with getting Cordero stronger.

"But he is a true superhero. I mean, we have just come such a far, far away," she said. "He's in there and everything is looking good."