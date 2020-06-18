Nick Cordero's Wife Says He Has Lost 65 Lbs. Since Hospitalization: 'He's So Weak'

"His muscles are just atrophied," Amanda Kloots said on her Instagram Stories

Nick Cordero is still "so weak" as he continues to recover from coronavirus complications, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

Kloots, a fitness instructor, opened up about Cordero's hospitalization during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, telling followers that the Broadway star has "lost 65 lbs." while in the intensive care unit.

"What's so heartbreaking is that he's so weak," she shared. "He's so weak that he still can't move and his muscles are definitely atrophying."

"This is really hard because what Nick has lost is muscle. His muscles are just atrophied," she explained, when a fan who asked if it was a "priority" for doctors to help Cordero regain the weight. "You can't really gain your muscle back until you can move, so they have him on some high protein and high calorie food, but he's gotta move."

According to Kloots, her husband — who woke up from his medically induced coma in early May — still also can't speak due to his current condition.

"He can't talk because of the ventilator and he can't move because he's so weak, but he is awake and he's in there," she said. "He can answer yes or no questions with his eyes."

During the Q&A, Kloots also touched on the blood pressure problems her husband has been recently experiencing, telling fans that his blood pressure has been "all over the place" in the last two days.

"The next goal is to get Nick's blood pressure under control," she shared. "That might mean he has an infection, so they're trying to find this infection. After that, if we can get that blood pressure back, it would be to go on intermittent dialysis."

"The white blood count is actually in good range, but the blood pressure is still an issue," she added. "He's getting a transfusion right now. Fingers crossed."

While Cordero has been in the hospital since late March, Kloots admitted that there's still "long, long road ahead" in her husband's recovery.

"When he gets out of the hospital, because he is getting out of this hospital, he would go to a rehab center and probably be at a rehab center for a year before even coming home. They say for every week in the ICU is a month in rehab," she said.

Kloots added that doctors have not given her a discharge date, saying that "it could be months from now" before Cordero is released from the hospital.

Still, she has big plans for Cordero's homecoming.

"I keep telling Nick that when he finally comes home, we'll be sitting on the patio, playing 'Our House,' drinking wine under bistro lights ... and looking at each other like, 'Whoa, we did it!'" she shared, adding that she also wants to travel with Cordero.

"I want to go to Hawaii because, through all of this, I've met this amazing woman who lives in Hawaii, and we have been contacting each other daily since Nick went into the ICU. I want to meet her, and I want Nick to meet her."

Cordero was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.

Amid Cordero's hospitalization, he also had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.