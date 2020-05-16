"Nick is fighting for his life every day in that ICU and I know he isn't giving up," Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots said in a health update

Nick Cordero Is Still Dealing with 'Lingering' Lung Infection, Says Wife: 'We're Not Giving Up'

Nick Cordero is continuing to deal with some health issues on his road to recovery.

The 41-year-old Broadway star, who woke up from a month-long medically induced coma on Tuesday amid his hospitalization for coronavirus complications, is still suffering from a lung infection, according to wife Amanda Kloots.

“There’s a new hashtag in town and it is #OffTheVent because if we can make this happen, like we did with #WakeUpNick, that will mean that this infection in Nick’s lungs is gone, or not necessarily gone, but better, and that means we can get him off the ventilator,” Kloots said on Friday in an Instagram Story health update.

“We are still dealing with this lingering infection in Nick’s lung,” she continued. “This infection that is left over from when he went into septic shock the last time is still in his lungs and just kind of sitting there. They are doing everything they can to clean it out every day but it’s just not getting better.”

Kloots went on to explain that once Cordero’s infection goes away, doctors will be able to “lower his vent settings” and begin the process of getting “him breathing on his own.”

Sharing a bit of good news, the mom of one said that according to her husband’s doctors, “there’s no reason why we can’t get this infection to go away.”

“They are cleaning him out every day and he’s on antibiotics, so it can happen and it’s gonna happen because like I’ve said from the beginning, the doctor told me from the beginning, if we have a positive attitude, there’s options,” Kloots continued. “Nick is fighting for his life every day in that ICU and I know he isn’t giving up. We’re not giving up. Nobody is giving up. This infection is gonna go away and he is gonna get off that ventilator. And that’s the only mindset that I have right now.”

Since the Tony Award nominee was first admitted to the hospital in late March for what the family initially believed was pneumonia, Kloots has kept her fans and followers updated about her husband’s condition.

Earlier this month, the fitness instructor shared an emotional post detailing the many setbacks her husband has endured, including "an infection that caused his heart to stop," "two mini strokes," and a leg amputation.

"This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. We will get our CODE ROCKY!" she added, referring to the term hospital workers use to describe a coronavirus patient being discharged after recovery.

After sharing the happy news that Cordero had woken up from his medically-induced coma and was starting to follow commands, Kloots proudly shared that her husband is “getting better and better every day.”

“Things are really looking great on that front,” she said.

As her husband continues his recovery, Kloots is asking fans to keep her husband in their thoughts and prayers using the hashtag #OffTheVent.

A GoFundMe page was organized by their friends to support Kloots and raise funds for Cordero’s medical bills.